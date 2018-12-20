IPL 2019: Strongest Possible XI for Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore

One of the most popular franchises in Indian Premier League, Royal Challengers Bangalore have always played bold and left it all on the field. However, they have not been fortunate enough to get their hands on one of the most coveted trophies in franchise cricket.

They are known for their huge fan base and a lot of great cricketers have played for this team in the past. In 2011 and 2016, they came close to winning the title but lost in the finals on both occasions. Last year, they were 6th in the standings and failed to make it to playoffs.

This year at the auction, they made some good moves and will be looking to clinch their first IPL trophy. In this article, let us take a look at the strongest possible eleven for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Virat Kohli (c)

Virat Kohli is expected to open the innings for RCB

Virat Kohli is one of the most successful batsmen in the Indian Premier League and even though his team has never won the trophy, Kohli has played a lot of good innings in the world's most prestigious league.

He has been with the Royal Challengers Bangalore from 2008 when the tournament started and is one of the only few players in the league to have played all the seasons with a single franchise.

In 163 matches so far, he has scored 4948 runs at a staggering average of 38.35, accompanied by 4 hundreds and 34 fifties. He is currently second on the list of most runs scored in the IPL, only 37 runs behind Suresh Raina (4985).

Kohli has been opening the batting for RCB whenever the team has needed him to open for the last few years. He has been successful as an opener and is expected to open the innings this time as well.

The skipper can provide solid starts at the top of the order and his blistering innings can help the team take the attack to the opposition bowlers early in the innings by taking advantage of the field restrictions.

