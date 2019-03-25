×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Visualised myself as a finisher watching Yuvraj-Dhoni bat: SRH's Abhishek Sharma

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Exclusive
57   //    25 Mar 2019, 23:16 IST

Enter caption

A quick look at his feed, and you could pass off Abhishek Sharma as just another Instagram model. There's a stream of several of his poses in chic attire, but hidden in them, lie pictures of the 17-year-old rubbing shoulders with some of Indian cricket's best.

A proud 2018 U-19 World Cup winner, who captained the side to the Youth Asia Cup title in 2016, Abhishek's junior career has methodically graduated up the levels.

His soft, squeaky voice might not say it, but he carries a certain swagger that reminds one of a teenaged Yuvraj Singh. There's the same confidence in his own game.

For, not many can nonchalantly launch their first-ever IPL delivery over extra cover for a four.

A left-arm spinner, and a lower middle-order batsman, Abhishek made heads turn with a blazing 46 off 19 balls against RCB on IPL debut last year.

Ahead of IPL 2019, he was swapped from Delhi to Sunrisers Hyderabad in a mid-season switch, and gears up for his second IPL stint, this time with the 'Orange Army'.

Abhishek spoke to Sportskeeda about the unexpected switch to SRH, the Dravid influence, finishing games with the bat and more.


"Always wanted to play for Sunrisers"

Abhishek during a practice session for the Sunrisers
Abhishek during a practice session for the Sunrisers

"I didn't expect this (switch) first of all. I had a call in the middle that the trade had been made from Hyderabad to Delhi"

Advertisement

"The Sunrisers have been playing really well for the past 4-5 years. I always wanted to play for Hyderabad, really don't know why (chuckles). The move happened last year, so it's quite good".

He's developed an instant liking to the setup, and doesn't hesitate in reaching out to the coaching staff, consisting of Tom Moody, Muttiah Muralitharan and VVS Laxman.

"I am the youngest one, and I get advice from everyone, who tell about their experiences. I am readily going to them and asking questions too. The coaches are legends, and I ask them queries on all aspects of the game".

"Dravid was always punctual"

Abhishek was spotted by Rahul Dravid during the left-arm spinner's stint as a nets bowler at the Delhi Daredevils camp, and later went on to be coached by him at the India U-19 level. The two, 28 years apart in age, managed to forge a lasting rapport.

"I worked with him (Dravid) for two years almost. Towards the end, we were very open with him, we used to talk about everything, share things with him. It was quite fun. Since he has had a lot of experience, we used to ask him a lot of questions about his career, how he used to play and prepare himself before a match".

"He taught me how to manage myself off the field. He was always punctual. I got to learn so much from how disciplined he was".

Under Dravid, the U-19 side clinched the junior World Cup at New Zealand for a record fourth time. Abhishek played all six games for the side.

"Every youngster dreams of lifting the U-19 World and contributing in some way to the team. It's a proud moment for every cricketer.

"We had lost the finals of the 2016 U-19 World Cup, and were determined to win the title when we played in 2018". 

Used to watch Yuvi Pa, MSD finish games

"Whenever I had the chance to play with Yuvi paaji (for Punjab), I used to just watch and admire him. I love watching MS Dhoni batting".

Abhishek grew up at a time when the Dhoni-Yuvraj pair was ruling world cricket in the mid-2000s, chasing targets without breaking a sweat. The iconic duo's style proved to be an inspiration for his young, impressionable mind.

"I used to watch Yuvraj and MS Dhoni - they used to bat through a lot of pressure when they were chasing, or when they were out at 50-4, or even if they were taking the innings till the end".

"I used to visualise myself batting there, with the same thing happening, and me taking it to the end and finishing off the innings. I just enjoy playing under pressure".

Abhishek was the second highest wicket-taker in the 2016 Youth Asia Cup
Abhishek was the second highest wicket-taker in the 2016 Youth Asia Cup

"Hoping to learn from Nadeem, Shakib"

Along with Abhishek, Shahbaz Nadeem and Vijay Shankar were traded to the Sunrisers, in exchange of Shikhar Dhawan. The youngster aims to renew his mentorship sessions under Nadeem, who's played every IPL season since 2011 for Delhi.

"Nadeem bhai was last year in Delhi (Daredevils) with me. He used to call me to the nets every time he was bowling, and would make me stand next to him. Got to learn a lot from him".

"He would then talk about every ball he was bowling, and used to tell me things when I was bowling".

"This year, there's Shakib also. Will be asking him a lot of questions about bowling and batting. Specifically about how he bowls under pressure".

"Willing to give my best shot"

In his debut game last season, Abhishek showed no nerves, going for his strokes from the get-go. A delectable lofted drive over Tim Southee's head for a six was the highlight of the knock.

It'll be interesting to see where his flamboyance fits in the Sunrisers middle-order. According to him, the team appears in good nick.

"This year, seeing them in the nets, most of the batsmen are in touch, playing pretty well. If a guy likes to play his strokes, and is hitting it in his areas, pretty sure we might see his aggressive batting in the games".

Asked if he's up for the challenge, if tasked with essaying the finisher's role at SRH, Abhishek seems ready, if given a chance.

"I visualise everything, but it's all on that day, and how you deliver. I have been working on that. Hopefully, everything is good like last year, and whenever I get a chance to play, I will make sure I give it my best shot".

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Sunrisers Hyderabad Abhishek Sharma Leisure Reading
Aadya Sharma
FEATURED COLUMNIST
IPL 2019: Can SRH cope with the loss of key players due to international duties at the end of the season?
RELATED STORY
3 surprising tactics we could see from the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 4 players who started with Delhi Capitals but won IPL title with other franchises
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Match Preview
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad begin the tournament as overwhelming favourites
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Match Preview
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019 Squad Analysis: Sunrisers Hyderabad
RELATED STORY
IPL Records: Top 10 run scorers in IPL 2017
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 youngsters who could be game-changers for Sunrisers Hyderabad this year
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: SRH's second 11 that's as strong as any IPL side
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Yesterday
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Yesterday
DD 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DD VS MI live score
Match 4 | Today
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr, 10:30 AM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
SRH VS MI preview
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr, 10:30 AM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DD preview
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DD preview
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DD preview
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DD VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DD VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DD preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DD VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DD preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DD VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
Australian Sheffield Shield
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us