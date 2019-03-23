IPL 2019: Suresh Raina becomes the first batsman to reach 5000 IPL runs

Suresh Raina broke an all-time record on Saturday as he became the first player to score 5000 IPL runs

What's the story?

Suresh Raina became the first player to breach the 5000-run barrier in the Indian Premier League. He reached the milestone in the inaugural game of IPL 2019 against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday.

In case you didn't know...

Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina were in the hunt to become the first player to reach 5000 IPL runs and they had every chance to create that record when Chennai Super Kings played hosts to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2019 opener.

Virat Kohli needed 52 runs while Suresh Raina was only 15 runs short. Kohli was dismissed for just six runs in the game, which made Raina favorite to set the record.

The heart of the matter

Raina became the first player in IPL history to score 5000 runs. He reached the milestone with a single off Umesh Yadav in the eight over of CSK's innings. He beat the Indian captain to the milestone and now has 5004 runs at an average of 34.27 and a strike rate of 138.19. The 32-year-old has also struck 35 fifties and one hundred in the IPL so far.

It was a low scoring affair at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday as RCB were skittled out for just 70 runs. Spinners dominated the game and in the end, CSK won the game comfortably to get off the mark in IPL 2019.

Suresh Raina meanwhile, has scored 350+ runs in each IPL season thus far. Having reached this milestone, the southpaw is sure to be raring for more in the forthcoming matches.

What's next?

After a win, Chennai Super Kings will next play Delhi Capitals at Delhi on Tuesday, while Royal Challengers Bangalore plays host to Mumbai Indians on Thursday at the Chinnaswamy stadium.

