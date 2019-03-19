IPL 2019: SWOT analysis of the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad

Can Kohli and company win their first title?

The story of Royal Challengers Bangalore has not changed much from the first season of IPL where they started as a team full of star players but, in the end, couldn't lift the IPL trophy.

The team always look strong on paper and are always one of the strong contenders to win the prestigious IPL trophy. The team had the likes of Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, and Jack Kallis in 2009 IPL edition, where they managed to reach the final but couldn't hold their nerves in the final as they felt short be 6 runs.

Many experts and cricket pundits are, again, rating these RCB squad as a side with decent players in both the batting and bowling departments but the big question is that whether they can win the IPL trophy or not.

So to find the answer to these question we are going to SWOT analyze the RCB squad. Without wasting more time, let's get into it.

Strengths

Ab de Villiers will be the key for RCB

As usual, the strength of the RCB team lies in their batting. Their captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain AB de Villiers will be playing in the top-order whereas Shimron Hetmyer, alongside Marcus Stoinis or Colin de Grandhomme, will take the responsibility of finishing the innings.

The depth of batting is another strength for RCB as they have all-rounders like Shivam Dubey and Washington Sundar down the order. Their batting can come in handy in tricky situations as both have the ability to play according to the situation.

The third and biggest strengths of the RCB team is the huge fan support that they get from their die-hard fans at their home ground i.e M Chinnaswamy stadium, Bangalore. Even though RCB has never lifted the IPL trophy, their fans always support them and the Kohli-led side must feel blessed to have such wonderful supporters.

