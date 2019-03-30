×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: The best team of Week 1

Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
Feature
98   //    30 Mar 2019, 15:42 IST

Andre Russell's firepower helped KKR with both the matches (Image courtesy - IPL/BCCI)
Andre Russell's firepower helped KKR with both the matches (Image courtesy - IPL/BCCI)

The 12th edition of the Indian Premier League completed its first week, with the super Saturday and Sunday to follow.

The tournament started with a low-scoring match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore but six of the next seven matches have been high-scoring affairs.

Only two teams are on a 100% record so far - Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. Unlike Chennai, the Knight Riders have been involved in high scoring fixtures and emerged victorious on both occasions.

In their first match, they played against the last year's finalists Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens. Kolkata opted to bowl first but it was the visitors that took the initial advantage as David Warner and Jonny Bairstow stitched a century partnership for the first wicket. Vijay Shankar too contributed for the Hyderabad based franchise and as a result, they posted a target of 182.

During the chase, Nitish Rana, who opted the batting for Kolkata following Narine's injury in the field, built a crucial partnership of 80-runs with Robin Uthappa. Rana with his half-century led the KKR's chase but got out at a crucial juncture.

Sunrisers were in the driver's seat after the seventeenth over as KKR needed 53 runs in the last three overs. Kolkata had a tough task in front of them as no team has ever managed to win a match by scoring those many runs in the last three overs.

But KKR had the right man to do the task for them - Andre Russell. The big-hitting Jamaican all-rounder smashed 49 runs off just 19 balls with the help of four fours and as many sixes. His firepower knock helped KKR score 19 runs each of the eighteenth and the nineteenth overs.

As a result of Russell's innings, Kolkata needed just 13 runs off the last over and the youngest member in their squad, Shubman Gill was enough to do the task. Gill hit two sixes off Shakib Al Hasan and helped his side win the match by two runs.

The ability to snatch victory from under the nose of the opposition makes Kolkata Knight Riders the team of the week.

Advertisement

In their second match of the season, Kolkata did not just win but asserted their dominance on Kings XI Punjab. After half-centurions Rana and Uthappa stitched a 110-run partnership for the third wicket, it was once again Andre Russell that provided the much-needed firepower at the back end of the innings.

Russell was bowled out when he was on 3 but the decision was overturned because KXIP had just three fielders inside the circle. After he was given a reprieve by the visitors, Russell made the most of the opportunity and went to score 48 runs off just 17 balls.

Russell carnage powered Kolkata to a mammoth 218 in 20 overs. The KKR bowlers backed up the performance of their batsmen and nearly sealed the deal by conceding just 77 in the first 10 overs.

Mayank Agarwal and David Miller tried their best by scoring half-centuries but it was KKR that emerged victorious by 28 runs.

Kolkata Knight Riders are deservedly at the top of the IPL table after week one and are without any doubt the team of the week. Kolkata fans will hope that their side continue to do the same in the coming weeks.


Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Kolkata Knight Riders Andre Russell Nitish Rana KKR vs SRH Team of the Week KKR vs KXIP
Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
Cricket is my first love.
IPL 2019: Russell’s heroics take KKR to their 2nd consecutive win 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: SWOT analysis of Kolkata Knight Riders
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 2, KKR vs SRH: Andre Russell's demolition of Siddarth Kaul in 18th over is the moment of the match
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 Reasons why KXIP lost to KKR
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Team Preview - Kolkata Knight Riders
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 2, KKR vs SRH : 3 key reasons why KKR beat SRH
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Mankads, spirit of cricket, no-balls, and some (actual) cricket
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 6, KKR vs KXIP: One key player from each team
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Best possible opening pairs in each team
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: KKR vs KXIP | Match review | Nitish Rana | Andre Russell | David Miller | Mayank Aggarwal
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar
DD 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DD VS MI live score
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar
DD 147/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 150/4 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DD VS CSK live score
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar
KKR 218/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 190/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar
MI 187/8 (20.0 ov)
RCB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 runs
MI VS RCB live score
Match 8 | Yesterday
RR 198/2 (20.0 ov)
SRH 201/5 (19.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
RR VS SRH live score
Match 9
MI 40/0 (4.2 ov)
KXIP
LIVE
Kings XI Punjab won the toss and elected to bowl.
MI VS KXIP live score
Match 10 | Today, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Tomorrow, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr, 10:30 AM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
SRH VS MI preview
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr, 10:30 AM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DD preview
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DD preview
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DD preview
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DD VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DD VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DD preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DD VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DD preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DD VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English MCC University Matches
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us