IPL 2019: The ideal XI that Kings XI Punjab should aim for after the auction

Kings XI Punjab's performance last season was disappointing as they finished at the bottom of the table for yet another season. However, KXIP were excellent in the first half of the previous season before they collapsed in the second part of the season.

That was mainly because of their struggles in the middle-order and some debatable decisions taken by captain Ashwin. However, KXIP have now shuffled their think tank and they would start afresh next season. Accordingly, they have let go of a number of players and now have the maximum purse amongst the teams.

They have secured the services of local lad Mandeep Singh in the trading season and KXIP have a number of issues to be addressed in the auction. Hence, it would be interesting to watch their performance in the upcoming auctions.

On that note, we have compiled a well-balanced XI which could help the Punjab team to secure their maiden IPL trophy.

Openers: KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal

KL Rahul was Punjab's best performer last season. His performance impacted the team in almost every match and will hence be KXIP's go-to man next season too. He donned the wicketkeeper's gloves last season and was fairly good with the job. Although KXIP would think of relieving KL of his wicketkeeping duties, it would be best for the balance of the team if KL continues behind the wickets. A few good replacements in Naman Ojha or Saha would be sufficient.

Mayank Agarwal has not been a good IPL performer so far. His attacking instincts suit well to the format and he must be given more chances for KXIP to reap the benefits. KXIP might be tempted to go with Gayle at the top but considering their weak middle-order and Gayle's inconsistent form, an overseas option must be saved down the order.

