IPL 2019: Three Indian World Cup players who are having a disastrous season

India's World Cup squad

BCCI announced the 15 member squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup, with Virat Kohli leading the side and Rohit Sharma named as the vice-captain, earlier this month. India will be facing South Africa on the 5th of June, which will be their first match.

Many had a difference of opinions regarding team selection. Some were surprised and a few were upset since some big names had been excluded from the World Cup squad, which included the likes of Ambati Rayadu and Rishabh Pant.

In this IPL, some World Cup players are showing their value meanwhile, some seem to be out of order. We have also seen players like Pant showing their value match after match and causing doubts in the minds of the selection committee since he was axed from the squad.

Now, let us take a look at three Indian World Cup players who are having a really poor IPL season.

#1 Vijay Shankar

Vijay Shankar (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

Vijay Shankar was picked over Ambati Rayadu since he provides all 'three dimensions', in the form of batting, bowling, and fielding. BCCI had also announced that he would be playing the number four position for India. Shankar is a new player and lacks the experience which would be vital in the World Cup. His current form has also not been up to the mark. He has made only 180 runs this time around for his team Sunrisers Hyderabad.

His strike-rate has only been 122, and he averages just 20 this season. Playing at the number four position and scoring only a few runs is a huge concern both for Hyderabad and India. He is selected as an all-rounder, but his bowling has made no difference for SRH, only getting a single wicket in the matches he has played so far.

#2 Kedar Jadhav

Kedar Jadhav (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

The 34-year-old, allrounder has also been playing quite poorly. Kedar Jadhav who plays for the Chennai Super Kings has only taken 162 runs, with an average of just above twenty. His strike-rate has not at all being acceptable, at just 96.42, slower than even a run-a-ball.

Advertisement

Jadhav is also known for his bowling action, where he releases the bowl in an unconventional release point. He has not bowled a single over for CSK this season, so overall he has not been effective at all for them. He could soon be replaced by someone else or MS Dhoni might just keep faith in him and hope he plays well, just like Shane Watson did.

#3 Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

This young, slow left-arm chinaman bowler has been a great weapon for the Indian team. Kuldeep Yadav has troubled all the batsmen with his superb variations. He has taken 87 wickets for India in ODIs and 35 wickets in T20Is in just 44 and 18 matches respectively.

He has also been the key player for the Kolkata Knight Riders for the past few seasons. This year, he has not been able to perform well, which has also affected the KKR largely. He has played nine matches for them this season, in which he has picked up only four wickets.

Kuldeep's economy rate has also hit the highest mark in this IPL, which is 8.66 now. His best bowling figures in this season are 2 for 41, which is not impressive for a player like him. No one knows what really happened to him, is it that the players found him out or is he just out of form?