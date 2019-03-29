×
IPL 2019: Three players CSK can bring in as David Willey's replacement

Namrath Kadiyala
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
421   //    29 Mar 2019, 23:56 IST

England v West Indies - 3rd Twenty20 International
England v West Indies - 3rd Twenty20 International

David Willey has pulled out of the ongoing season of the IPL due to family reasons. The CSK all-rounder hasn't linked up with the squad and has ruled himself out. This comes as a massive blow for CSK who have already lost Lungi Ngidi due to an injury. Ironically, Willey was bought by the franchise as a replacement player for Kedar Jadhav last season for his base price of ₹2 crore.

Also Read: 3 Players who could replace Lungi Ngidi for CSK

The England star has stated that his wife has a second baby due and he feels that he must stay with his wife, who has been having a tough time lately. He was expected to play a key role for the team as he is someone who can bowl at any stage of the game and also bat at any stage of the game. Additionally, he is good at fielding, an area where CSK aren't particularly strong.

CSK will look to rope in a good player to replace him and they will also have to consider the period of time for which the player will be available. On that note, let's have a look at three players who could possibly replace him.

#3 Matt Henry

New Zealand v Bangladesh - ODI Game 2
New Zealand v Bangladesh - ODI Game 2

Matt Henry is one of the many quality fast bowlers that New Zealand can boast of. He is someone who consistently bowls at speeds exceeding 140 kph. He can also swing the ball both ways, making him a difficult bowler to face. The former Kings XI Punjab player has played 2 games in the IPL, while he has also been a member of the Chennai Super Kings.

He is a wicket taker and has picked up a superb haul of 78 wickets in just 41 innings in the ODI format. In the T20 format, he has picked up 74 wickets in 75 innings at an average of 30.24. He has a strike rate of 20.6, meaning that he is likely to pick up a wicket in every game. He is one of the best options available for Chennai Super Kings and will definitely be on their radar.

Namrath Kadiyala
ANALYST
I am a sports buff and follow quite a few sports. I follow Cricket, Football and Kabaddi with a lot of enthusiasm. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Manchester United and Telugu Titans receive my full-fledged support. Writing is an activity that I enjoy and something I took up to share my views on sports.
