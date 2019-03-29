×
IPL 2019: Three players who can replace David Willey at Chennai Super Kings

Ashwan Rao
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.96K   //    29 Mar 2019, 22:41 IST

David Willey
David Willey

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder David Willey has pulled out of the 2019 IPL for family reasons and will not take any further part in the tournament. The Englishman who went unsold at the 2018 IPL auction was roped in by the MS Dhoni-led franchise as a replacement for the injured Kedar Jadhav last season at his base price of ₹2 crore.

Willey said at Yorkshire's pre-season media day at Headingley, "Unfortunately, due to family reasons I've had to pull out of the IPL. Chennai were very understanding and supportive as Yorkshire have been as well. It's never an easy decision.

"Nonetheless, it's the right decision for the family. We are due to have our second baby and my wife has had a bit of a tough time so I need to be in England. I need to put the family first at the minute." Willey, who played three matches for the Chennai Super Kings during their victorious 2018 IPL campaign took two wickets in the entire season after coming in as a replacement.

The 29-year-old was earlier retained by the Super Kings ahead of the 2019 auction which was held at Jaipur on December 18, 2018. Perceived as an ideal T20 player, the southpaw is someone who can contribute with lusty blows down the order apart from his useful spells with the ball.

With Lungi Ngidi ruled out due to injury and Willey pulling out due to family reasons, Chennai must find an ideal replacement to bolster their squad further. Let us now look at three players who can replace Willey at Chennai Super Kings.

#3 Chris Jordan

Chris Jordan
Chris Jordan

The Englishman is an experienced T20 campaigner having played for various teams in the domestic T20 leagues across the world. The right-arm fast medium bowler who has played 148 T20s in his career has 153 wickets and 832 runs to his name in the shortest format.

Chris Jordan has so far represented two IPL franchises - the Royal Challengers Bangalore (2016) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (2017 and 2018). In the 11 IPLmatchess he has played, Jordan has taken 12 wickets with his best figures being 4/11. Jordan went unsold at this year's auction with a base price of ₹1 crore.


1 / 2 NEXT
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
English Domestic One-Day Competition
