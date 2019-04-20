IPL 2019: Three tactical changes that Delhi Capitals need to make to qualify for the playoffs

Delhi Capitals still need to fix a few problems

When Delhi Capitals came into the IPL 2019, no one had expected anything special from them. This was probably the consequence of the first horrifying and forgettable 11 years, where they had suffered thunderous criticism and humiliation due to the kind of performance they had.

However, things changed for them in IPL 2019. With the return of local lad Shikhar Dhawan, they made their batting order rock solid and compact. They decided to stick with their core bowling and made only a few additions. Finally, the players stepped up to repay the faith.

DC started its campaign on a bright note, winning 2 of their first 3 matches. Their middle and lower order dented their hopes of winning a few matches, but they recovered to defeat RCB, KKR, and SRH in 3 consecutive matches and climbed to the second points of the points table.

However, there have still been a few chinks in their armor, which they need to mend in order to become a better team. Let us take a look at a few of them.

#1 Make Colin Munro open the innings

Delhi Capitals have failed to make the most of the powerplay. Prithvi Shaw has been inconsistent, whereas Shikhar Dhawan has failed to provide a fiery start. We all know that Colin Munro, Rishabh Pant and Chris Morris are power hitters. Unfortunately, Munro has batted at No. 3 and the latter two down the order.

Making Munro open with Shaw to follow at No. 3 will help them make the most of the powerplay, and this will also give Shikhar Dhawan some time to settle down. Also, Shaw has faced trouble in tackling swing. He is a good player of spin. If he bats at No. 3, he will be playing at the most ideal spot possible.

Shreyas Iyer will follow and Pant and Morris can be saved for the fireworks in the last 6-7 overs.

