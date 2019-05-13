IPL 2019: Three underperformers in KXIP who could be released next season

Kings XI Punjab - Image Courtesy (BCCI/IPLT20.com)

KXIP was the team to watch out for throughout season as their batsmen had a great year with the bat, but the 2014 finalists failed to entered the playoffs. The least expected players turned out to be game changers for the KXIP.

The side, captained by the Indian spinner Ravichandra Ashwin, won quite a few matches with a helping hand from K.L Rahul, who was a one man army for the team this season. Ashwin also had a great season both as captain and a player. The big guns like David Millier and Andrew Tye failed in this season.

Its one of the reason why the Punjab based franchise failed to enter the play offs in this season. They need to rework on the team composition by releasing the players who has not performed as per the expectations.

Here are the three under performing players who might not be a part of the KXIP squad next season.

#3 Hardus Viljoen

Hardus Viljoen - Image Courtesy (BCCI/IPLT20.com)

Viljoen made his debut in the 2019 IPL, and was expected to play a major role in the team's bowling unit along-with Shami. The South African fast bowler had been a regular in the various T20 leagues across the world,and thus there was palpable excitement. The speedster was given a chance to play 6 games, but was unable to bring out the fiery South African pace like his counterparts, Steyn and Rabada. Vilijoen scalped a total of 7 wickets in 6 games, with an enviable economy of 9.65.

The management could sell him and look for an all-rounder or a foreign pacer, who would add up to the team's strength. They could also look to have a player like Chris Woakes, who would lead the pace attack and play the role of a dependable tail-ender in the batting line up.

