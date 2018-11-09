IPL 2019: 3 vital departments Delhi Daredevils need to strengthen during the auction

deebak mohan FOLLOW ANALYST

Delhi always had problems in getting the right combination of players

Delhi Daredevils is one of the three teams who have played all the IPL seasons but not won a single title so far.

They haven't even reached finals in any of the 11 seasons. DD struggled throughout the 11 years of IPL despite having some superstars like Gautam Gambhir, AB de Villiers, Virender Sehwag, David Warner across these years.

Delhi always had problems in getting the right combination of players. Their failure in IPL auctions is one of the key factors for their on-field struggle.

Can DD correct their yesteryear off-field failures before the season begins?

They have done a smart move by bringing in Shikhar Dhawan from Sunrisers Hyderabad. Despite playing predominantly well last season, Delhi missed various key moments due to the inexperienced batting line-up.

With Dhawan, they have a dependable opening batsman with loads of experience to guide the young DD batting unit.

Here is the list of three key departments DD has to strengthen during the IPL auction to challenge the title this time.

#1 Wicket-keeper: Minimum requirement one

Pant's International exposure has shown us that he is still not a finished product

Rishabh Pant came to limelight in IPL 2018 through his explosive batting. He amassed 684 runs from just 14 innings and came second in the list of leading run-scorers.

Pant replicated his IPL success in Test matches. However, he struggled majorly in the shorter formats as he couldn't make any major scores. Also, his wicket-keeping is still a work in progress.

DD has only Naman Ojha as his back-up. The 35-year-old played just one game last season scoring one run. He may even be released this season so that Delhi can look for a well established wicket-keeping batsman.

Delhi can shortlist few explosive and experienced wicket-keeping batsmen like Jonny Bairstow, Mushfiqur Rahim, Luke Ronchi to add depth to their batting line-up.

