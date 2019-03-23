IPL 2019: Top 10 players with the highest social media following

CricWiz FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 343 // 23 Mar 2019, 15:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kohli has been very active on Social Media

In today's digital age, it has become necessary for cricketers to remain active on social media. The fans just can't get enough of their favorite cricketers and they want to know everything that is happening in the cricketers' life both on and off the field. Thus, the cricketers are also obliged to keep updating their fans about their lives.

Also, social media is an excellent medium for engaging with all their fans. Cricketers are often seen in a different avatar on social media, making the fans witness their other side.

Having said that, the cricketers have to promote their respective brands and there is no better way to do it than through social media. IPL has always been known for the glamour surrounded around the tournament, and thus IPL cricketers are more popular on social media than the others. Here are ten such cricketers who are most followed on various social media.

#10 Ravichandran Ashwin

Ashwin's has 9.4M followers on Twitter

Even though Ravichandran Ashwin is out of India's ODI and T20 side, he is a popular face on social media. While the off-spinner does have 2.6M and 1.6M followers on Facebook and Instagram respectively, it's his Twitter followers count that takes him miles ahead of many other cricketers. Ashwin has 9.4M followers on Twitter and is very active on the platform.

He has also got a good sense of humor that makes him one of the most followed cricketers on Twitter.

Facebook - 2.6M, Twitter - 9.4M, Instagram - 1.6M

#9 Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle is extremely popular in India

Chris Gayle has entertained the Indians crowds with his big hitting for years and it isn't a surprise that he is a hugely followed player on social media. The 39-year-old Jamaican has many IPL records to his name including the highest individual score and most number of centuries.

Facebook - 7.8M, Twitter - 4.2M, Instagram - 2.2M

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement