IPL 2019: Twitter erupts as an MS Dhoni special followed by a controversial final over hands Rajasthan Royals their fifth loss

Vishwanath RT FOLLOW ANALYST News 610 // 12 Apr 2019, 01:48 IST

MS Dhoni walks on to the pitch [Image: BCCI/IPLT20.com]

Rajasthan Royals had their hopes high as Chennai Super Kings were struggling at 24-4 at the end of the Powerplay but MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu had different plans. The duo added 95 runs for the fifth wicket before Rayudu got out for 57 runs in the eighteenth over.

After Rayudu got out, the equation was reduced to 30 runs off the last 2 overs. In the nineteenth over, Jofra Archer gave away 12 and CSK needed 18 runs off the final over bowled by Ben Stokes.

Of the very first ball, Stokes conceded a six to Ravindra Jadeja but a no-ball off the second ball reduced the equation to 10 off just. But Stokes followed it up with a wonderful yorker to dismiss the settled MS Dhoni (58, 43 balls, 2*4, 3*6).

The fourth ball bowled by Stokes was called a no-ball by the straight umpire but the square leg umpire turned down the decision. Mitchell Santner got 2 runs off the ball to reduce the equation to 6 off 2 balls but the situation got heated up.

The situation got so animated that MS Dhoni came from the dugout into the middle to discuss the issue the umpires but the decision stayed. In spite of the controversy, Santner ensured that his side won the match by hitting a six off the final ball of the over.

Earlier in the match, CSK, who made two changes to their playing XI, asked RR to bat first. Rajasthan Royals got a boost to their batting as Sanju Samson returned to the fray. In addition to that, the Jaipur based franchise also included Jaydev Unadkat and 17-year old Riyan Parag in their side.

Rajasthan's openers - Jos Buttler and Ajinkya Rahane - gave his side a blazing start but that did not last for long. Before Rahane got out, the openers scored 31 runs off 17 balls. The next four balls after the skipper's dismissal were also dispatched for fours.

After scoring three consecutive fours in the fourth over Buttler (23, 10 balls, 4*4, 1*6) was dismissed by Shardul Thakur. in the powerplay which yielded 54 runs, Rajasthan also lost Sanju Samson in the sixth over.

After the powerplay too Rajasthan kept on losing wickets at regular wickets and that helped CSK in controlling the scoring rate before Thakur gave away 18 runs in the final over. In the last 16 overs, Rajasthan could only score 103 runs and ended up posting a total of 151 in 20 overs.

During the chase, Chennai did not get the anticipated start as a pumped Rajasthan unit caused some serious damage in the powerplay. While Dhawal Kulkarni started the powerplay with a wicket (Shane Watson) maiden, Jofra Archer ended it with a wicket (Kedar Jadhav) maiden.

In the remaining four overs, Suresh Raina's run out and Faf du Plessis' wicket off the bowling of Jaydev Unadkat reduced CSK to 24-4 in the first six overs. Faf's dismissal brought together Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni into middle and the rest is history.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings:

No ball hai ya Amazon ka order? How can you cancel it so easily? #RRvCSK — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 11, 2019

* Match summary *



Rajasthan Royals lost the match.



Dhoni lost cool.



Umpires lost the reputation.#RRvCSK — Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) April 11, 2019

A no ball, a full toss no ball, a wide, a six each by Sir and Santner, and MSD walking out to the centre - all in one over - and yet Stokes didn’t kill anyone. The wonders of Anger Mgt.#RRvCSK — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) April 11, 2019

Dhoni had to step in when umpire made a mistake. Nothing wrong in that. That's what senior umpires do. #RRvCSK — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) April 11, 2019

Dhoni: *Bahar daalega dekhna*



*Jadeja blinks and agrees*



*Next ball, bowls outside and six*#IPL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 11, 2019

Biggest lesson: Never give last over to Ben Stokes. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) April 11, 2019

Ajinkya Rahane given last over to Ben Stokes. It seems Ajinkya Rahane was sleeping that day when Carlos Brathwaite hit him 4 sixes.#RRvCSK — Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) April 11, 2019

CSK is the greatest franchise in cricket history. Period. — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) April 11, 2019

When you're out but still want to finish the match. #RRvCSK pic.twitter.com/j4COLKsFuf — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) April 11, 2019

Full credit to Mitchell Santner for holding his nerve when everyone and everything around him was losing it. Brilliant from him, poor from Stokes shocking & ridiculous from the umpires. #RRvCSK #IPL — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) April 11, 2019

With great power comes great responsibility.#RRvCSK pic.twitter.com/tcMECk5hvu — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) April 11, 2019

.

Dhoni revealing the secret of his strategic thinking. Parle G - G maane Genius. #RRvCSK pic.twitter.com/y3fOndNqgN — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) April 11, 2019

Sir Jadeja is the first man to hit a six while sleeping. Legend. #RRvCSK — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 11, 2019

All the CSK fielders are taking catches in multiple attempts, didn't know they all are also preparing for CA examination. #RRvCSK — Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) April 11, 2019

Jadeja: Mere bolne par to nahi lete DRS 😟#RRvCSK pic.twitter.com/cGdkmPABrj — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) April 11, 2019

Every time when boss appreciates my colleague's work#RRvCSK pic.twitter.com/yQbgvzsWmp — Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) April 11, 2019

Mere haath me ek aur trophy aa sakti hai waise 🧐 #RRvCSK pic.twitter.com/Yo4TmpAqSi — 🔅 (@Kashyap_ocean) April 11, 2019

Steve Smith cannot take a good decision without looking at the dressing room. #RRvCSK — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 11, 2019

