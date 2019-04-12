IPL 2019: Twitter erupts as an MS Dhoni special followed by a controversial final over hands Rajasthan Royals their fifth loss
Rajasthan Royals had their hopes high as Chennai Super Kings were struggling at 24-4 at the end of the Powerplay but MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu had different plans. The duo added 95 runs for the fifth wicket before Rayudu got out for 57 runs in the eighteenth over.
After Rayudu got out, the equation was reduced to 30 runs off the last 2 overs. In the nineteenth over, Jofra Archer gave away 12 and CSK needed 18 runs off the final over bowled by Ben Stokes.
Of the very first ball, Stokes conceded a six to Ravindra Jadeja but a no-ball off the second ball reduced the equation to 10 off just. But Stokes followed it up with a wonderful yorker to dismiss the settled MS Dhoni (58, 43 balls, 2*4, 3*6).
The fourth ball bowled by Stokes was called a no-ball by the straight umpire but the square leg umpire turned down the decision. Mitchell Santner got 2 runs off the ball to reduce the equation to 6 off 2 balls but the situation got heated up.
The situation got so animated that MS Dhoni came from the dugout into the middle to discuss the issue the umpires but the decision stayed. In spite of the controversy, Santner ensured that his side won the match by hitting a six off the final ball of the over.
Earlier in the match, CSK, who made two changes to their playing XI, asked RR to bat first. Rajasthan Royals got a boost to their batting as Sanju Samson returned to the fray. In addition to that, the Jaipur based franchise also included Jaydev Unadkat and 17-year old Riyan Parag in their side.
Rajasthan's openers - Jos Buttler and Ajinkya Rahane - gave his side a blazing start but that did not last for long. Before Rahane got out, the openers scored 31 runs off 17 balls. The next four balls after the skipper's dismissal were also dispatched for fours.
After scoring three consecutive fours in the fourth over Buttler (23, 10 balls, 4*4, 1*6) was dismissed by Shardul Thakur. in the powerplay which yielded 54 runs, Rajasthan also lost Sanju Samson in the sixth over.
After the powerplay too Rajasthan kept on losing wickets at regular wickets and that helped CSK in controlling the scoring rate before Thakur gave away 18 runs in the final over. In the last 16 overs, Rajasthan could only score 103 runs and ended up posting a total of 151 in 20 overs.
During the chase, Chennai did not get the anticipated start as a pumped Rajasthan unit caused some serious damage in the powerplay. While Dhawal Kulkarni started the powerplay with a wicket (Shane Watson) maiden, Jofra Archer ended it with a wicket (Kedar Jadhav) maiden.
In the remaining four overs, Suresh Raina's run out and Faf du Plessis' wicket off the bowling of Jaydev Unadkat reduced CSK to 24-4 in the first six overs. Faf's dismissal brought together Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni into middle and the rest is history.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings:
