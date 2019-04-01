IPL 2019: Twitter hails 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni as Chennai beat Rajasthan by 8 runs

(Pic credits: BCCI)

Chennai Super Kings still remain the undefeated team in the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League as MS Dhoni rallied his troops to an 8-run victory over Rajasthan Royals. The Jaipur based franchise, which has lost all three matches, needed 12 runs in the final over with two well settled players - Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer.

But the brilliance of Dwayne Bravo and MS Dhoni ensured that RR lost Stokes off the first ball. In the end, they managed to score only three runs off the final over.

Rajasthan were 14-3 before a 61-run partnership between Steve Smith and Rahul Tripathi steadied their innings. As the partnership was looking to take their side closer to the target, MSD introduced Imran Tahir, who went on to dismiss both settled batsmen.

After the two dismissals, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer almost took their side home before losing the plot in the final over. As a result, the brilliance of Chennai Super Kings once again prevailed at Chennai.

Earlier in the day, CSK had also started off in a similar manner, losing three wickets for just 29 runs. But they had 'Captain Cool', who started off cautiously before lashing out at the opposition bowlers.

Dhoni stitched three crucial partnerships to take his side to a commanding position. The first one was a 61-run partnership with Suresh Raina. The duo took their side out of troubled waters and laid a perfect platform the final outburst.

After Raina's dismissal for 36, Dwayne Bravo joined MSD in the middle. With a 16-ball 27, Bravo contributed to increasing the scoring rate. The experienced duo added 56 runs off 29 balls.

Bravo got out with nine balls left to play and in those deliveries, CSK managed to score 31 runs. While Jadeja hit a six off the second ball of the last over, Dhoni smashed 3 consecutive sixes of the final three balls of the innings.

MS Dhoni's 46-ball 75 was the perfect guide to any batsman who wants to bat well in difficult batting conditions. At the start of his innings, Dhoni concentrated mainly on steadying the innings before unleashing his wrath on the RR bowlers. The 28-run Unadkat over took CSK from a decent total to an excellent total of 175 in 20 overs.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Chennai's 8-run win over Rajasthan:

Giving false hopes to opponent by taking the match to last over and then Win - CSK's way of wishing April Fool. @ChennaiIPL #WhistlePodu #CSKvRR — Chowkidar Archit Haran (@archit_haran) March 31, 2019

MS is a genuine contender for the greatest on-field captain the game of cricket has ever seen. — Elite Alagappan (@IndianMourinho) March 31, 2019

Few thoughts 💭 on why and how there is to learn from the way MS captains. Many teams can learn plenty from him. You have Thakur, Bravo, Tahir, Chahar, Jadeja in other sides, you are unlikely to see them winning like they are at CSK and it's not just them. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) March 31, 2019

Dhoni is the greatest ever T20 captain, no one even comes close. Winning % of 60 after 250+ games in such a volatile format is an incredible record. — Jai (@singh_jaiveeer) March 31, 2019

Pause the debate over who will bat No. 4 for India at the World Cup. Time to ask if Dhoni should be captain one last time. #CSK #RCB #IPL — Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) March 31, 2019

Hey @BCCI it's not too late make MS Dhoni captain last time for the World cup 😭♥ — Chowkidar Jon Snow (@Gujju_Jon) March 31, 2019

Experience. Nerve. Nothing else to show there.



Bhajji first game. Watson next. Now Dhoni and Bravo. @ChennaiIPL find heroes every game. #IPL2019 — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) March 31, 2019

If you want a management lesson without going to a renowned B school watch this @msdhoni innings again and again and give yourself an MBA. Class ! — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) March 31, 2019

38 year old Harbhajan.

37 year old Watson.

37 year old Dhoni.



3 matches, 3 different players winning man of the match award for Chennai Super Kings. — Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) March 31, 2019

MS Dhoni and last over sixes are pure love. #ThereISaidIT — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) March 31, 2019

Umpire: Ball badalni padegi



Smith: maine kuch nhi kiya#CSKvRR — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) March 31, 2019

The only way Advaniji can become the PM of the country at this age is by joining CSK. #CSKvRR — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 31, 2019

Since 2008:



CSK yet to lose a game against RCB at Chennai.



CSK yet to lose a game against RR at Chennai.



If your name is 'Royals' then its hard to beat CSK in Chennai!😃 — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) March 31, 2019

55 in 10 overs



175 in 20 overs



Only CSK & DHONI can make it possible! #CSKvRR — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) March 31, 2019

The type of pacers Dhoni likes (Mohit, Shocker, Unadkat et all), if he leaves them instead of getting them for his franchise, he can score heck of a lot more runs in the IPL. — Elite Alagappan (@IndianMourinho) March 31, 2019

Yuvraj: 666



Dhoni: 666



Yograj Singh: ye mere bete ke peechhe kyun pada hai bc#CSKvRR — Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) March 31, 2019

Jos Buttler caught by Bravo bowled by Thakur mentally disintegrated by Ashwin. — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) March 31, 2019

MS Dhoni fans when he plays a knock like this. #CSKvRR pic.twitter.com/M7sA3E6fFc — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 31, 2019

Yes, Sanju Samson is special and very talented.

But he has never managed to register two successive fifties in #IPL cricket.

He has been playing this tournament since 2013 and has now batted in 80 innings!#CSKvRR#IPL2019 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) March 31, 2019

