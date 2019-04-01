×
IPL 2019: Twitter hails 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni as Chennai beat Rajasthan by 8 runs

Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
News
373   //    01 Apr 2019, 09:55 IST

(Pic credits: BCCI)
(Pic credits: BCCI)

Chennai Super Kings still remain the undefeated team in the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League as MS Dhoni rallied his troops to an 8-run victory over Rajasthan Royals. The Jaipur based franchise, which has lost all three matches, needed 12 runs in the final over with two well settled players - Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer.

But the brilliance of Dwayne Bravo and MS Dhoni ensured that RR lost Stokes off the first ball. In the end, they managed to score only three runs off the final over.

Rajasthan were 14-3 before a 61-run partnership between Steve Smith and Rahul Tripathi steadied their innings. As the partnership was looking to take their side closer to the target, MSD introduced Imran Tahir, who went on to dismiss both settled batsmen.

After the two dismissals, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer almost took their side home before losing the plot in the final over. As a result, the brilliance of Chennai Super Kings once again prevailed at Chennai.

Earlier in the day, CSK had also started off in a similar manner, losing three wickets for just 29 runs. But they had 'Captain Cool', who started off cautiously before lashing out at the opposition bowlers.

Dhoni stitched three crucial partnerships to take his side to a commanding position. The first one was a 61-run partnership with Suresh Raina. The duo took their side out of troubled waters and laid a perfect platform the final outburst.

After Raina's dismissal for 36, Dwayne Bravo joined MSD in the middle. With a 16-ball 27, Bravo contributed to increasing the scoring rate. The experienced duo added 56 runs off 29 balls.

Bravo got out with nine balls left to play and in those deliveries, CSK managed to score 31 runs. While Jadeja hit a six off the second ball of the last over, Dhoni smashed 3 consecutive sixes of the final three balls of the innings.

MS Dhoni's 46-ball 75 was the perfect guide to any batsman who wants to bat well in difficult batting conditions. At the start of his innings, Dhoni concentrated mainly on steadying the innings before unleashing his wrath on the RR bowlers. The 28-run Unadkat over took CSK from a decent total to an excellent total of 175 in 20 overs.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Chennai's 8-run win over Rajasthan:


Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on IPL live score, purple cap, points table, schedule, news, orange cap and fantasy tips.

