IPL 2019: Twitter reacts as RCB register their fourth consecutive loss against RR
Royal Challengers Bangalore went to Jaipur in search of their first of IPL 2019 but it was the Rajasthan Royals that opened their tally on the IPL Points Table. After Shreyas Gopal spun a web to demolish top order, Bangalore could post only 158 in 20 overs. During the chase, Rajasthan lost only three wickets and ended up chasing down the target by 7 wickets.
Earlier in the match, Virat Kohli, who was happy after being asked to bat first, opened the innings with Parthiv Patel. RCB started off well by scoring 48 runs in the powerplay but the introduction of Shreyas Gopal changed things for the Bangalore-based franchise.
Gopal broke the 49-run partnership in which Parthiv played the role of the aggressor as Kohli could accumulate only 23 runs in 25 balls. In his next two overs, Gopal went onto dismiss the dangerous AB de Villiers and Shimron Hetmyer.
Rajasthan Royals' spinners Krishnappa Gowtham and Shreyas Gopal bowled exceedingly well. While Gowtham gave away just 19 runs in his quota of four overs, Gopal ended up with the excellent figures of 4-1-12-3.
The three quick wickets derailed RCB's innings but a determined Parthiv Patel ensured that their side posted a total in excess of 150. Patel scored 67 runs off 41 balls before getting dismissed in the eighteenth over.
Marcus Stoinis (31, 28 balls, 2*4, 6*1), and Moeen Ali (18, 9 balls, 2*4, 6*1) scored 17 runs off the final over bowled by Jofra Archer and took RCB to a total of 158-4 at the end of 20 overs.
During the chase, Rajasthan Royals openers - Ajinkya Rahane and Jos Buttler - laid the perfect platform by adding 60 runs for the first wicket. Yuzvendra Chahal's introduction gave RCB the much-needed breakthrough in the form of Rahane's wicket but Jos Buttler's half-century it easy for the batsmen to follow.
After Buttler got out off the bowling off Chahal, Steve Smith and Rahul Tripathi took their side closer to victory. Smith got out off the last ball of the 19th over but Tripathi and Ben Stokes ensured that their side has 2 points in their kitty.
