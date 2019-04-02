IPL 2019: Twitter reacts as RCB register their fourth consecutive loss against RR

Virat Kohli was bowled by Shreyas Gopal (Image courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)

Royal Challengers Bangalore went to Jaipur in search of their first of IPL 2019 but it was the Rajasthan Royals that opened their tally on the IPL Points Table. After Shreyas Gopal spun a web to demolish top order, Bangalore could post only 158 in 20 overs. During the chase, Rajasthan lost only three wickets and ended up chasing down the target by 7 wickets.

Earlier in the match, Virat Kohli, who was happy after being asked to bat first, opened the innings with Parthiv Patel. RCB started off well by scoring 48 runs in the powerplay but the introduction of Shreyas Gopal changed things for the Bangalore-based franchise.

Gopal broke the 49-run partnership in which Parthiv played the role of the aggressor as Kohli could accumulate only 23 runs in 25 balls. In his next two overs, Gopal went onto dismiss the dangerous AB de Villiers and Shimron Hetmyer.

Rajasthan Royals' spinners Krishnappa Gowtham and Shreyas Gopal bowled exceedingly well. While Gowtham gave away just 19 runs in his quota of four overs, Gopal ended up with the excellent figures of 4-1-12-3.

The three quick wickets derailed RCB's innings but a determined Parthiv Patel ensured that their side posted a total in excess of 150. Patel scored 67 runs off 41 balls before getting dismissed in the eighteenth over.

Marcus Stoinis (31, 28 balls, 2*4, 6*1), and Moeen Ali (18, 9 balls, 2*4, 6*1) scored 17 runs off the final over bowled by Jofra Archer and took RCB to a total of 158-4 at the end of 20 overs.

During the chase, Rajasthan Royals openers - Ajinkya Rahane and Jos Buttler - laid the perfect platform by adding 60 runs for the first wicket. Yuzvendra Chahal's introduction gave RCB the much-needed breakthrough in the form of Rahane's wicket but Jos Buttler's half-century it easy for the batsmen to follow.

After Buttler got out off the bowling off Chahal, Steve Smith and Rahul Tripathi took their side closer to victory. Smith got out off the last ball of the 19th over but Tripathi and Ben Stokes ensured that their side has 2 points in their kitty.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Bangalore's loss to Rajasthan:

Is it really Hetmyer or is it some guy from Ejipura? 🧐 #RRvRCB — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) April 2, 2019

RCB fans : Losing streak khatam hoga?



Kohli : pic.twitter.com/njVdkSaWIu — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 2, 2019

Other teams vs RCB in this IPL. #RRvRCB pic.twitter.com/eROfkDHJcg — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) April 2, 2019

RCB buys players and treats them like set-square in a geometry box. Doesn't know how to use it. #IPL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 2, 2019

RCB take sole possession of the basement #RRvRCB #IPL2019 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) April 2, 2019

the floor is ipl trophy and the ball is captaincy#RRvRCB pic.twitter.com/RbLG9koRRn — Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) April 2, 2019

RCB team in every match #IPL pic.twitter.com/WPKwseXysA — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 2, 2019

"Give me Parthiv Patel and 10 pieces of wood, and I will win you the IPL" - Sir Don Bradman.#RRvRCB — Piyush (@ptvool) April 2, 2019

Today's match will be remember for Shreyas Gopal and Bal Gopal.#RRvRCB — Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) April 2, 2019

We were a good team till 2016,though no trophies,always fought & were doing well. Now we have become an absolute joke. Beyond pathetic that we don't deserve to play in IPL,records itself says that how bad we have been since 2017,9 wins from some 32 games. — arfan. (@Im__Arfan) April 2, 2019

And then haters say RCB doesn't have consistent bowlers. — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 2, 2019

Stuart Binny is playing today because Battle of Royals is incomplete without His Highness 😜 #RRvRCB — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) April 2, 2019

RCB vs RR



Virat: aaj hum harenge



Rahane: nahi hum



Virat: nooo hum



Rahane: harne de naa chikoo tu toh 10 saal se haar raha plz — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@amanreturns_) April 2, 2019

Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL since the start of IPL 2017

Matches - 31

Won - 9

Lost - 22

What an embarrassing record #RRvRCB — JSK (@imjsk27) April 2, 2019

#RCB is like that student in college who buys all the books, collects all notes and assignments before exams, hangs around with toppers all the time and yet finishes last in the class. — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) April 2, 2019

RCB management buying a new player. pic.twitter.com/Fps6zJQxcW — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 2, 2019

