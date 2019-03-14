IPL 2019 Twitter Watch: Chennai Super Kings' epic reply to IPL promo video

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli

Everyone is gearing up for the biggest T20 tournament in the world. The 2019 IPL is set to begin on 23rd May 2019, with defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening game.

The clash, which has been termed the South Indian derby, is one of the most eagerly-awaited matches in the tournament. It's also a clash between Indian legends MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli which adds more spice to the game.

The Dhoni-led CSK side have had the upper hand in this fixture in the past, having won their last six games against Bangalore. However, this is something Kohli would like to erase when he leads his side out in the first game of IPL 2019. The last time RCB beat CSK was way back in the 2014 season and Kohli would like to make amends for that.

Recently, the IPL broadcasters released a promo looking ahead to the South Indian derby. The video refers to the clash of two colors - yellow and red for Chennai and Bangalore respectively, as well as the battle between the two Indian captains.

Chennai Super Kings' Twitter handle, which is known for its witty tweets, replied with the picture of superstar Rajinikanth, who can be seen pouring yellow colored water to emphasize the fact that yellow would clearly dominate over red in the opening game.

Chennai enter the tournament as the defending champions, and also the clear front-runners for the title. If they win the title this season, they will become the first team to win the IPL on four different occasions.

On the other hand, Bangalore are on the hunt for their first ever title. Just like other seasons, IPL 2019 is poised to be an exciting one, with everyone looking forward to it.