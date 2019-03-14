×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019 Twitter Watch: Chennai Super Kings' epic reply to IPL promo video

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
News
658   //    14 Mar 2019, 19:10 IST

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli
MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli

Everyone is gearing up for the biggest T20 tournament in the world. The 2019 IPL is set to begin on 23rd May 2019, with defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening game.

The clash, which has been termed the South Indian derby, is one of the most eagerly-awaited matches in the tournament. It's also a clash between Indian legends MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli which adds more spice to the game.

The Dhoni-led CSK side have had the upper hand in this fixture in the past, having won their last six games against Bangalore. However, this is something Kohli would like to erase when he leads his side out in the first game of IPL 2019. The last time RCB beat CSK was way back in the 2014 season and Kohli would like to make amends for that. 

Recently, the IPL broadcasters released a promo looking ahead to the South Indian derby. The video refers to the clash of two colors - yellow and red for Chennai and Bangalore respectively, as well as the battle between the two Indian captains. 

Chennai Super Kings' Twitter handle, which is known for its witty tweets, replied with the picture of superstar Rajinikanth, who can be seen pouring yellow colored water to emphasize the fact that yellow would clearly dominate over red in the opening game.

Chennai enter the tournament as the defending champions, and also the clear front-runners for the title. If they win the title this season, they will become the first team to win the IPL on four different occasions.

On the other hand, Bangalore are on the hunt for their first ever title. Just like other seasons, IPL 2019 is poised to be an exciting one, with everyone looking forward to it.

Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore MS Dhoni Virat Kohli
IPL 2019 schedule: Chennai Super Kings to face Royal Challengers Bangalore in season opener
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019 Twitter Watch: CSK vs RCB funny twitter banter ends with a beautiful picture
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 overseas all-rounders to watch out for
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: A Look Into Each Team's Ace Player
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 overseas debutants to watch out for
RELATED STORY
IPL Countdown: All-time Chennai Superkings XI
RELATED STORY
3 captains to watch out for in the upcoming IPL 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL History: One best match of each season from 2008-2011
RELATED STORY
Season-wise highest team totals in the IPL
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 8 Amazing IPL records 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England Women in India 2019
IPL
Australia in India 2019
Bangladesh in New Zealand 2019
England in West Indies 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us