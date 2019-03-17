×
IPL 2019 Twitter watch: David Warner puts out an emotional tweet on his return to SRH

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
News
578   //    17 Mar 2019, 18:54 IST

David Warner
David Warner

The Indian cricket carnival IPL is set to begin at Chennai on the coming Saturday. The defending champions Chennai Super Kings will face Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening game. The BCCI has announced the fixtures only for the first two weeks and the remaining fixtures are expected to be out on Monday.

Everyone is gearing up for the two months cricket festival. The overseas cricketers who are set to play in the present edition are arriving one by one. David Warner, who has been in a phenomenal form for SunRisers Hyderabad in last few seasons, led them to an IPL victory in the 2016 season. However, due to the ball-tampering saga, he was banned from participating in the IPL, along with international cricket and Australian domestic cricket.

The Hyderabad based side missed him as a batsman and also as a leader in the last season. The suspension will get over in the last week of March. The Australian duo Steve Smith and Warner will make their return to their respective franchises in the 2019 editions.

The Australian opener took the Twitter to announce his return to SRH. He has put an emotional tweet saying thanks to the fans and franchise for supporting him in this tough period. He is excited to be back in the orange army. 

Warner has played 59 games for SRH and has scored over 2500 runs at an incredible average of 52.63. He is the only cricketer to score a century for SRH in the IPL. He holds the record for scoring six of the top seven highest individual scores for SRH. It sums up the elite career of Warner for this franchise. 

He has also played a vital role both as a batsman and as a leader in winning the 2016 IPL for SRH. He has matched game by game with Virat Kohli and has ended with the second highest ever score with 848 runs in an IPL season. The Hyderabad based franchise would expect the same magic from the Australian opener.


IPL 2019 Sunrisers Hyderabad David Warner T20
BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
I was married to Sachin then fell in Love with Kohli now secretly dating AB
Watch: David Warner's special message for SRH fans ahead of IPL 2019
