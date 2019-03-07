IPL 2019 Twitter Watch: Fans display elation upon seeing Yuvraj Singh in Mumbai Indians jersey

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.31K // 07 Mar 2019, 21:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Yuvraj Singh in Mumbai Indians outfit

As you might have known, Indian veteran Yuvraj Singh will play for Mumbai Indians this IPL season. His journey in the league has seen a number of different stops as he has represented multiple teams. He was the most expensive player when Delhi bought him for 16 crores in the 2015 season. Interestingly, he was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for 14 crores in just the previous season.

Yuvraj Singh is and has always been a big match player. He made his debut for India in the 2000 Champions Trophy and made his mark right away. He came to the limelight during the 2002 Natwest Series finals where he had a match-winning partnership with Mohammad Kaif.

The Punjab born left-hander took his game to the next level during the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 when he smashed six sixes in an over by Stuart Broad. In the 2011 World Cup, Yuvi shined with both bat and ball. He performed in all the games in the mega event as India won the World cup, and Yuvraj won the Man of the series.

Since then, he has been in and out of the Indian cricket team. The veteran Indian cricketer played for Kings XI Punjab in the 2018 season. The franchise released him ahead of the 2019 IPL auction and while people thought he will fetch a decent price in the auction but, he went unsold in the first few rounds, which doesn't please Yuvi fans.

At the last minute, however, Mumbai Indians bought him and fans were elated listening to this news. The Mumbai Indians officially revealed Yuvraj Singh's Jersey on social media. As seen in the tweets below, Yuvraj still clearly has a special place in fans' hearts and will have a big role to play in the upcoming IPL.

Yuvi and blue jersey is a match made in heaven 😍 — Abhishek (@abhishek2526) March 5, 2019

Congratulations best wishes @YUVSTRONG12 pajji...sixer king is back... ipl matches full waiting shaiting @mipaltan @ImRo45 ..... What aa Jersey... Love from Punjab... Chandigarh...😍😍😍😘😘😘 — Bobby Singh Bkw (@BkwBobby) March 5, 2019

Advertisement

Yuviiiii + Hitman Deadly Combination — Prasanna Mundinkeri (@PrasannaMundink) March 5, 2019