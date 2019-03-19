×
IPL 2019 Twitter Watch: Rohit Sharma set to open for Mumbai Indians in all the matches

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
News
19 Mar 2019, 15:29 IST

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians begin their IPL campaign against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. The three-time champions would love to go on and win the title for the fourth time. They are the first team to win the IPL thrice, and Chennai Super Kings equaled their tally last season. With the tournament just a few days away, each team is setting up their combination for the opening game.

It's going to be a two-month tournament. They would need to start well to stay on the top in the IPL. Last season, Mumbai had opened with Evin Lewis and Suryakumar Yadav. The pair had a decent run in the season. Suryakumar scored over 500 runs for the first time in an IPL season. However, for this season, it's expected that Mumbai will go with a new set of openers at the top. Mumbai Indians' official Twitter handle just confirmed that Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma would bat for them in all the matches in this season.

It's important that your best players face the most number of overs in a short format like this. Rohit batted in the middle during the last season and did not have great success. Hence, it's a right move from the Mumbai Indians think tank to have Rohit at the top.

The Indian opener has batted in most of his IPL games in the middle order. He has played as an opener only for 19 games and scored over 600 runs, including six fifties. However, he has had great success as an opener for India in T20 Internationals. Rohit is the only cricketer in the world to score four centuries in T20 Internationals, and all of them have come as an opener. 

We can also expect Mumbai Indians sending Quinton De Kock as an opener, as he has been in the form of his life. This pair could be lethal on any given day. Let's hope that they can give the MI a much-needed punch at the top.

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
I was married to Sachin then fell in Love with Kohli now secretly dating AB
IPL 2019: Will Rohit Sharma open for Mumbai Indians this season?
