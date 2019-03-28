IPL 2019: Two teams that can sign Isuru Udana as a replacement player

Suyambu Lingam FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 535 // 28 Mar 2019, 15:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Isuru Udana scored 84 runs from 48 balls in the 2nd T20I against South Africa

Isuru Udana, the Sri Lankan fast bowler is the latest sensation in the T20 format. In particular, his recent exploits in the T20I series against South Africa made the headlines. Despite being a bowler, he almost single-handedly won the second T20I for his team with a blitzkrieg of 84 runs from 48 balls.

Besides, he had an excellent Afghanistan Premier League 2018 and Bangladesh Premier League 2019. In APL 2018, he was the leading wicket-taker with 17 wickets from eight matches with an economy rate of 7.65. In his short stint at BPL 2019, he claimed seven wickets from five games with an economy rate of 6.78.

With the 12th edition of Indian Premier League currently in progress, few teams are looking for new players as a replacement signing for their injured players. With a base price of ₹50 lakh, Udana went unsold in this year’s IPL auction.

Now, let us look at two teams who can match Udana’s base price and sign him as a replacement player.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Nortje was ruled out of his maiden IPL season with a shoulder injury

Every team loves to have an out-and-out fast bowler in their squad. In the meantime, any batsman will hate to face a bowler who consistently fires in deliveries at 150kph. Anrich Nortje is one such bowler from South Africa who came into the limelight with his fast-paced bowling performances in Mzansi Super League 2018.

Impressed by his exploits, KKR signed him in this year’s IPL auction at his base price of INR 20 lakh. However, the fast bowler sustained a shoulder injury during the Sri Lanka series and was ruled out of his maiden IPL season.

In addition to Nortje’s injury, KKR also dealt with a severe blow with injuries to the Indian duo of Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi. Since KKR’s pace bowling reserves have become too weak and thin, they will look to sign a fast bowler to bolster their bowling attack.

A seasoned campaigner like Udana will be a perfect signing for KKR as he has plenty of experiences behind him. Besides, he can become the leader of KKR’s bowling attack and guide other bowlers.

Advertisement

Chennai Super Kings

Ngidi picked up 11 wickets from seven games in IPL 2018

Lungi Ngidi, the South African fast bowler was a steal buy for CSK as he was secured at his base price of ₹50 lakh during the IPL 2018 auction. He had an impressive IPL debut last year as he picked up 11 wickets from seven games with an economy rate of 6.00.

However, Ngidi picked up a side-strain injury during the recently concluded ODI series against Sri Lanka. As a result, he was ruled out of this year’s IPL. CSK received a significant setback with Ngidi’s injury, as he is the only express-paced fast bowler in their squad.

Nevertheless, CSK can consider signing Udana as a replacement player for injured Ngidi. Since Dwayne Bravo’s bowling has become quite expensive in the death overs in recent times, Udana can be a perfect signing for CSK.

Udana’s recent performances for Sri Lanka and various T20 franchises around the globe can work in his favor. Besides, his recent batting exploits will be an added advantage for the Chennai based franchise.

Advertisement