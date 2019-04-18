×
IPL 2019: Updated Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder after SRH vs CSK match

Trisha Ghosal
CONTRIBUTOR
News
179   //    18 Apr 2019, 12:33 IST

Image Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI
Image Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI

The same venue, the same teams.. today's match was a repeat of the last edition's final. It was the Orange Army taking on the Yellow Army on their home soil. CSK took the decision of resting their "Thala" and "Chinna Thala" stepped in his boots as the captain for the game.

Having won the toss, Raina decided to bat first probably because they were resting their chase master Dhoni. Watson and Du Plessis gave the Super Kings a good start as their opening stand took the visiting team to 79 off 9.4 overs.

In the span of the next four balls, CSK lost both their openers and their scoring rate also took a backseat. As the pitch seemed to slow down, Rashid Khan dismissed Raina and Kedar in the same over to put more pressure on the lower middle order of CSK. Superb spells from the pacers of SRH managed to keep the total down to 132.

Sunrisers' openers have been in good form throughout the tournament and this match was no different. David Warner notched up his fifth half-century in just 25 balls before he got out to Deepak Chahar. The middle order woes of SRH continued as their skipper Williamson, Vijay Shankar and Deepak Hooda all fell cheaply with only Hooda reaching a double-digit score of 13.

While Warner has made an impressive comeback, Bairstow playing his first IPL has made a statement that he is here to stay. His unbeaten knock of 61 saw his team home comfortably with 19 balls to spare.

David Warner was adjudged the Man of the Match for his quickfire 50 with a strike rate of 200.

Points Table

Sunrisers Hyderabad moved up a spot to the 5th position in the table with 4 wins in 8 matches. A comfortable win with 19 balls to spare gave a boost to their already good NRR and now stands at 0.549.

Chennai Super Kings lost their second game this season and their points tally is 14. Chennai are still at the top of the points table but their NRR is 0.101. Though they seem to be comfortably placed at the top for now, they should still look to boost their NRR in case it gets down to NRR for qualifications.


Orange Cap

It has been a fairytale comeback story for David Warner. He has already smashed 5 half centuries and a century in 8 innings so far in the tournament. He is the proud owner of the Orange Cap with 450 runs in 8 innings. Today's innings of 61* from Bairstow, saw him climb upto the 3rd position in the race for the Orange Cap with a total of 365 runs in 8 innings with 1 half century and 1 century to his name.

It is very interesting to note that though CSK has got 7 wins out of their 9 matches and are at the top in the points table, none of their batsmen are even in the top 10 of the most runs leaderboard.


Purple Cap

The biggest reason behind CSK's success this season has been the team's wicket taking abilities of Deepak Chahar and Imran Tahir. Hence it is not surprising that Imran Tahir is second in the list with 15 wickets to his name with an economy of less than 6 which is extremely impressive in any 20 overs tournament. Deepak Chahar has 11 wickets and is now at the 5th position. Rashid Khan's two wickets in one over helped him enter the top 10 and he too has an economy of less than 6 runs per over.

Tags:
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad MS Dhoni David Warner Orange Cap Purple Cap CSK vs SRH
