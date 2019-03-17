×
IPL 2019: [Watch] Chennai fans erupt in thunderous applause as Suresh Raina walks out to bat

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
News
659   //    17 Mar 2019, 19:59 IST

Suresh Raina
Suresh Raina

Chennai Super Kings walks into the 2019 IPL tournament as defending champions. They made a comeback in the 2018 edition after a two-year suspension and went on to win the IPL for the third time. They are amongst the best teams every season and have made it to playoffs in all the seasons they have played. 

CSK will take on RCB in the opening game at Chennai on this Saturday. During the last season, they played only one game in Chennai and the remaining games shifted to Pune. The fans from Chennai are always loyal to them and never shy of showing their full support towards their beloved team. However, they did miss them badly at home during the last season. The first game of this season will be played at Chennai and fans would be eagerly waiting to watch Dhoni and co. take the field.

Before the main event unfolds on Saturday, Chennai fans had the opportunity to see the glimpse of their team today in MA Chidambaram stadium. Chennai Super Kings officials has announced that the gates are free to enter for the practice game and as expected, CSK got an overwhelming response. Thousands of the people gathered today to cheer for the Men in Yellow.

Here is the tweet posted by the Chennai Super Kings Twitter account and you audibly hear the crowd go berserk when Suresh Raina enters the ground. 


This is just for the practice game and one can imagine the support during the opening match against Bangalore. The stadium will be painted yellow and there will be no better way to kick-start the opening game of this season.

Chennai Super Kings has upper hand against Bangalore and have won the last six games against them in IPL. On the other side, we can expect a tough fight from Virat Kohli with the Royal Challengers Bangalore.


