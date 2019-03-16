×
IPL 2019: When and where to watch, live streaming, telecast details and fixtures

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Feature
263   //    16 Mar 2019, 19:13 IST

RCB and CSK will square off against each other in the season opener
RCB and CSK will square off against each other in the season opener

The Indian Premier League is set for its twelfth edition and will enthrall fans from March 23, 2019. For the first time since its inception, the tournament has been granted a go ahead despite its clash with the Indian General Elections.

The tournament will see eight teams - Chennai Super Kings, Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore vying for the championship title.

All eight teams will face each other twice in a double round-robin fashion before the playoff stage which will consist of Eliminator, Qualifiers and the final. Meanwhile, due to the clash with the election dates teams have been asked to host some of their home games on alternate venues.

As per schedule, the tournament will commence with the defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 23 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The final is expected to be played at Chennai on May 19. More details and fixtures list can be found here.

Indian Premier League 2019 Broadcast and Live Streaming

Star Sports, who holds the exclusive broadcasting rights for the lucrative T20 tournament, has decided to use multi-screen and multi-language broadcast strategy for the second consecutive year.

The strategy proved to be a cash cow for the Star network marketing unit, as it extended the broadcaster's reach in new and untouched zones. Due to the overwhelming results, the Star has decided to add more screens for the upcoming edition.

As per the official tv schedule release, the Star will telecast the 2019 edition in eight languages including; English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam and Bangla, and has dedicated 26 TV screens (15 SD + 11 HD) for the telecast in India, which itself is a record for the any sports event in the sub-continent shores.

Star Sports will broadcast all IPL 2019 matches including final live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Bangla and Star Sports Tamil. While a tailored content will be aired on Star Sports First.

Meanwhile, they will broadcast selected games (including all Sunday fixtures, Tournament opener (CSKvsRCB} and Playoffs) on Star Gold and Star Gold HD (Hindi), Vijay Super (Tamil), Maa Movies and Maa Movies HD (Telugu), Star Suvarna and Star Suvarna HD (Kannada), Jalsha Movies and Jalsha Movies HD (Bengali), Star Pravah and Star Pravah HD (Marathi), Asianet Plus and Asianet Plus HD (Malayalam).

Those who love to stream online can catch the live action through their OTT platform Hotstar in all eight languages.

IPL 2019 Worldwide Telecast Rights

Star Network will also share their live feed with the following licensees around the world. These broadcasters will telecast the tournament across various regions of the globe; Super Sport - Channel 2 (South Africa), Willow TV (USA, UK and Canada), Star Network Subsidiaries (Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal), Yupp TV (Australia), Bein Sports (Middle East and North Africa), Eleven Sports (Singapore) and Flow TV (West Indies/ Caribbean Nations).

IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore MS Dhoni Virat Kohli
