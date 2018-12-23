×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: Why Jayant Yadav will benefit from his move to Mumbai Indians

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
Feature
51   //    23 Dec 2018, 12:20 IST

Jayant Yadav should get more opportunities to showcase his skills with Mumbai Indians
Jayant Yadav should get more opportunities to showcase his skills with Mumbai Indians

Just two days after the completion of the Indian Premier League auctions Jaipur, the first post-auction trade of the season has been announced. As part of the trade, Jayant Yadav would move from Delhi Capitals to Mumbai Indians for the upcoming season.

Considering the timing of this trade, it can be confirmed that Mumbai Indians have made this move after identifying a few vacant positions in the team. Jayant Yadav was hardly used by the Delhi franchise over the years and they have now released him to Mumbai.

Having made an impressive home debut against England in his debut series, Jayant failed to capitalize on his good performances. He got a couple of wickets in his first Test match and always created problems for the batsmen. With the bat, he also got a century in his debut series which was a major achievement for him.

However, injury concerns and intense competitions within the Indian team meant that Jayant got very few opportunities. He failed to make a mark in the limited overs format with India and his career never took off with the blue shirt.

In the Indian Premier League, Jayant has been a part of the Delhi franchise for a few seasons now and was retained ahead of the upcoming season. He has got limited opportunities in the IPL till now and a move to MI would be good for him. Find out why.

Following his impressive performances last season, Sandeep Lammichane is an assured starter for DC next season and hence, the team would have fewer opportunities for an off-spinner to be included. Amit Mishra would be a regular and new recruit Axar Patel will also contribute to the spin-bowling department. Hanuma Vihari might play in the team and his part-time off-spin could also be used.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians are without a genuine right-hand off-spinner which could affect them against opposition with many left-handers. Krunal Pandya and Mayank Markhande would form the spin partnership and Yuvraj Singh or Rahul Chahar could be used on certain occasions. Hence, there is a vacancy for an all-round player like Jayant and hence this move would be a perfect fit for both parties.

Jayant should get more opportunities with the Mumbai team and considering his batting abilities, he could be used as a floater in the batting order too. The onus is on him to utilise the upcoming season as a platform to put himself back in national reckoning.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Delhi Capitals (IPL) Mumbai Indians Jayant Yadav IPL 2019 Teams & Squad
Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
1994 - Sagittarius Books, Movies, and Sports Mechanical Engineer Bengaluru
IPL 2019: Jayant Yadav traded to Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians - the right mix of youth and...
RELATED STORY
5 Overseas Stars who could go unsold at the 2019 IPL Auction
RELATED STORY
5 Players who could earn big at IPL auctions due to 2019...
RELATED STORY
10 Best IPL Players of all time
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 uncapped players who may shine for Mumbai...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2017: Top 5 fielders with most catches in the IPL
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Best XI of released players
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Full list of players bought by Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
IPL 2017: Top 10 five-fors in the IPL
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us