IPL 2019: Why Jayant Yadav will benefit from his move to Mumbai Indians

Jayant Yadav should get more opportunities to showcase his skills with Mumbai Indians

Just two days after the completion of the Indian Premier League auctions Jaipur, the first post-auction trade of the season has been announced. As part of the trade, Jayant Yadav would move from Delhi Capitals to Mumbai Indians for the upcoming season.

Considering the timing of this trade, it can be confirmed that Mumbai Indians have made this move after identifying a few vacant positions in the team. Jayant Yadav was hardly used by the Delhi franchise over the years and they have now released him to Mumbai.

Having made an impressive home debut against England in his debut series, Jayant failed to capitalize on his good performances. He got a couple of wickets in his first Test match and always created problems for the batsmen. With the bat, he also got a century in his debut series which was a major achievement for him.

However, injury concerns and intense competitions within the Indian team meant that Jayant got very few opportunities. He failed to make a mark in the limited overs format with India and his career never took off with the blue shirt.

In the Indian Premier League, Jayant has been a part of the Delhi franchise for a few seasons now and was retained ahead of the upcoming season. He has got limited opportunities in the IPL till now and a move to MI would be good for him. Find out why.

Following his impressive performances last season, Sandeep Lammichane is an assured starter for DC next season and hence, the team would have fewer opportunities for an off-spinner to be included. Amit Mishra would be a regular and new recruit Axar Patel will also contribute to the spin-bowling department. Hanuma Vihari might play in the team and his part-time off-spin could also be used.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians are without a genuine right-hand off-spinner which could affect them against opposition with many left-handers. Krunal Pandya and Mayank Markhande would form the spin partnership and Yuvraj Singh or Rahul Chahar could be used on certain occasions. Hence, there is a vacancy for an all-round player like Jayant and hence this move would be a perfect fit for both parties.

Jayant should get more opportunities with the Mumbai team and considering his batting abilities, he could be used as a floater in the batting order too. The onus is on him to utilise the upcoming season as a platform to put himself back in national reckoning.

