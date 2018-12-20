IPL 2019: Jayant Yadav traded to Mumbai Indians

Jayant Yadav will play for the three-time champions this season

Just a couple of days after the IPL 2019 Auctions took place in Jaipur, the Mumbai Indians have announced a new signing, trading Indian off-spinner Jayant Yadav from the Delhi Capitals.

The trade was announced on the Indian Premier League website.

The three-time champions traded the 28-year-old from the Delhi Capitals, who had 25 players in their squad after an extremely busy auction.

On the other hand, the Mumbai Indians were not as busy as the Capitals but went on to purchase the services of Lasith Malinga and Yuvraj Singh, both for their base price of Rs 2 crores and 1 crore respectively.

Jayant Yadav, who has featured for India in Tests and a single ODI, was a part of the Delhi based franchise since 2015 but had played only 10 matches overall, picking up 4 wickets with a decent economy rate.

He was recently a part of India's Emerging Cup squad for the Asia Cup and helped them reach the final of the tournament, performing well with the bat and the ball.

He will hope to get a few more matches under his belt under the Rohit Sharma led side and gain back his confidence. He last played an international match for India in February 2017 against Australia in Pune.

This is the second trade the Mumbai Indians have made so far, the first being Quinton de Kock from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Meanwhile, DC traded Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem, and Abhishek Sharma for Shikhar Dhawan from the Sunrisers Hyderabad a couple of months ago.

The IPL trade window will remain open till 30 days before the tournament begins. Hence, we can expect a few more trades to take place until then.

Here is the updated Mumbai Indians squad:

Rohit Sharma (c), Adam Milne, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Ben Cutting, Evin Lewis, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McClenaghan, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Siddhesh Lad, Surya Kumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Lasith Malinga, Barinder Sran, Anmolpreet Singh, Pankaj Jaiswal, Rasikh Dar, Jayant Yadav.

