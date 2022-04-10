RR VS LSG: 3 players who will score the most runs in the IPL clash

Super Sunday on April 10 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) promises two mouth-watering contests. In the second of these matches, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will go up against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

The Royals and the Super Giants are placed third and fourth in the points table respectively. Both sides boast of plenty of firepower in their batting unit, promising a high-scoring encounter at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday evening.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who could be the highest run-scorers in this contest.

#1 Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler kicked off the new IPL season in scintillating fashion. He is currently the holder of the Orange Cap, leading the run-scoring charts with 205 runs from three matches.

After his destructive century against the Mumbai Indians, the Englishman averages 102.50 at a strike rate of 143.36 in the ongoing tournament. With scores of 75, 100, 70*, he has been dominant in the early stages of the tournament.

The standout feature from each of his innings has been the way he targeted the inexperienced bowlers and put them to the sword. His 26-run over against Basil Thampi is the best example of this.

With LSG having significant issues with their fifth bowling option, Buttler could once again capitalize on this evident weakness. He has scored 547 runs at a strike rate of 146.25 in IPL matches at the Wankhede Stadium, the most at a venue by him. Expect him to continue his fine run-scoring form on Sunday night.

#2 KL Rahul

KL Rahul's latest IPL season started off in nightmarish fashion. The Lucknow captain was dismissed for a golden duck in his first match for his new team. Since then, the former Orange Cap winner has blown hot and cold, struggling to get off the blocks and play in his usual style.

In four matches thus far, Rahul has scored 132 runs at a strike rate of nearly 130. However, there is suspicion that the 29-year-old is close to hitting his best form. A contest against a side he enjoys a good record against is just what he might need.

The Karnataka batter averages close to 59 against the Rajasthan Royals in IPL, with an impressive strike rate of almost 135. His battles with Trent Boult have seen him usually coming out on top.

In nine meetings in the IPL, the Indian batter has scored at a strike rate of 177 against the left-arm Kiwi seamer. Boult got him out just once. The LSG skipper will be looking to set the tone at the top of the order as he looks to find his best form.

#3 Deepak Hooda

Deepak Hooda has been among the standout players for the Lucknow Super Giants this IPL season. The all-rounder has been in terrific touch with the bat, scoring 130 runs in four matches.

His average of 32.50 with a strike rate of 136.84 holds him in good stead. He has often been the troubleshooter for his side, while the top-order has struggled to find their feet in the opening few contests.

The 26-year-old all-rounder from Rohtak has been consistent with his batting performances recently. A good tournament for him might lead to him getting a place in India's squad for the T20 World Cup later this year. Hooda will be eager to continue his fine form and churn out impressive performances with the bat.

