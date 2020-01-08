IPL 2020: 2 overseas players from RCB who might not feature in the initial playing XI

Dhruva P FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Jan 08, 2020

Jan 08, 2020 IST SHARE

Aaron Finch

The 13th season of the Indian Premier League is just a few months away, and already there is an air of excitement among the fans. While Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will start off as favorites this year, the other teams cannot be taken lightly; every team looks equally balanced on paper.

In the 2019 season, RCB finished in the 8th spot with 5 wins and 8 losses. RCB's last good IPL season was in 2016, where they ended as runners-up after losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final at Bangalore.

It is RCB's bowling that has let them down lately, and to make up for that they invested in overseas bowlers at the recently concluded auction. The likes of Kane Richardson, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana and Dale Steyn should strengthen their bowling and yield them better results in the 2020 season.

RCB have a large pool of talented overseas players, and there are a couple of players who might not fit in the playing XI. Here, we look at two talented foreign recruits who might have to warm the benches - at least in the initial part of the 2020 season:

#1 Joshua Philippe

Joshua Philippe

Joshua Philippe is a hard-hitting right-handed wicket-keeper batsman who currently plays for Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League. The Western Australian made his debut for Perth Scorchers in the 2017 season, post which he was signed up by Sydney Sixers for the 2018 season.

The wicket-keeper batsman was picked up Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs. 20 lakh in the recently concluded auction as a backup wicketkeeper. With established overseas players in the squad that includes the likes of AB de Villiers, Moeen Ali, Dale Steyn, Chris Morris and Kane Richardson, it would be unlikely for the young Australian to find a spot in the playing XI.

Parthiv Patel would be the first choice wicket-keeper in the playing XI, hence Philippe might have to warm the bench for a while in the 2020 season.

#2 Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch will debut for RCB in the 2020 season

Advertisement

The 33-year-old Aaron Finch was picked up by RCB for Rs. 4.4 crore in the recently concluded auction, and this would be the 8th different franchise for the Australian.

Finch made his IPL debut in the 2010 season and since then he has been part of 7 franchises - Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Pune Warriors, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Lions.

Despite having a reputation as a ferocious hard-hitting batsman, Finch has never lived up to the expectations. That is probably why most franchises released him after just one season. In 73 innings with the bat, the Victorian has scored 1737 runs across 9 seasons with a batting average of 26.32.

With AB de Villiers and Moeen Ali being almost guaranteed starters in the RCB playing XI, Finch might not feature in the lineup. RCB already have a solid top-order, which would leave little room for Finch to force his way through.