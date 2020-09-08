IPL 2020: 3 lesser-known Australian players that played for CSK

The 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is just two weeks away and everybody is getting excited about it. Experts have started analyzing the teams and having a look at their strengths and weaknesses. All eyes are on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) because two of their players have tested positive and two of their players have opted out of the tournament for personal reasons.

Suddenly, CSK is four players down before the start of the IPL. Playing for the Super Kings is a dream for many players because not only do you become a part of a successful franchise, you also get to play under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.

Everybody doesn’t get this chance, but there are a few Australians you might not know who have been part of this franchise.

Let’s have a look at three such players who played for CSK.

3. John Hastings

John Hasting played only one game for CSK.

John Hasting was a fast bowler who used to bat a bit down the order. He was a decent fast bowler but had his problems with injuries. Hasting played some ODIs and a few T20Is for Australia but never cemented his place in the Australian side.

He was part of the Chennai Super Kings team in 2014 when the IPL was last played in UAE. The 34-year-old got to play only one game for CSK against Sunrisers Hyderabad. In that game, Hasting bowled three overs and picked up a wicket.

After that, Hasting played for KKR in 2016 but couldn’t make a mark in the IPL. John Hastings is one of the players you might not remember who has played under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.

2. Ben Laughlin

Ben Laughlin is a great bowler in the BBL.

Ben Laughlin is one of the star bowlers in the Big Bash League. He is known for his variations as he bowls good slower balls that deceive the batsmen. Laughlin bowls the difficult overs and that’s why his numbers might not be the best, but he is a pretty good T20 bowler.

The 37-year-old Victorian was a part of the CSK team in 2013. He got to play two games for CSK, in which he picked up only one wicket and his economy rate was over 10. CSK released him for the next year’s auction and Laughlin didn’t get picked up by any side.

Laughlin was picked in the 2018 IPL auction by the Rajasthan Royals, for home he played a few games in the absence of Jofra Archer. Ben Laughlin, along with John Hastings, is another fast bowler who got to play for CSK.

1. Dirk Nannes

Dirk Nannes has played for 3 IPL teams.

Dirk Nannes is famously remembered for getting injured and making way for Chris Gayle in the RCB side. He was ruled out of the 2011 season, and in 2013, he was picked by the Chennai Super Kings.

The left-arm pacer, who has played for Australia and the Netherlands, got to play five games in CSK’s yellow jersey. In those five games, Nannes picked up five wickets with a best of 2/17 against KXIP.

Nannes was a decent fast bowler but unfortunately couldn’t make it big at the international level. Nonetheless, he joins the list of Australian players who once played under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.