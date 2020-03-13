IPL 2020: 3 CSK players who might not play a single game

CSK is one of the most successful sides in the history of the IPL

They are one of the most successful teams in the history of the Indian Premier League. They have lifted the trophy thrice, have made it to the finals a colossal eight times, and have reached the playoffs in each season that they have participated. Led by the enigmatic Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the ‘Men in Yellow’ are a force to reckon with and have a considerable repertoire of experienced campaigners in their squad. This means, a place in the starting XI of the side is a challenging task. This article looks at three players who might struggle to play a single game for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2020 edition of the IPL.

#3 Piyush Chawla

The CSK squad is filled with spinners, and Chawla might not fit in

The Chennai outfit pocketed the Indian leg spinner by spending a sum of INR 6.75 crores. But then, it might be very difficult for Chawla to get a game this year. One look at the Chennai squad is enough to understand that the side is overloaded with spinners. Ravindra Jadeja is guaranteed a starting position in the starting eleven, as his accuracy and his impeccable ability to tie down the batsmen gives him the edge. Jadeja is also very handy with the bat and can deliver some lusty blows towards the end of the innings.

Then, there is the experienced duo of Imran Tahir and Harbhajan Singh. Tahir still has the childlike enthusiasm and can still get the ball to rip past the bat. On the other hand, Harbhajan Singh is a seasoned campaigner who has been an integral part of the IPL for more than a decade now. So, even if Chennai field three spinners in the side, Jadeja, Harbhajan and Tahir will get the nod, which means that Chawla will have to sit out.

#2 Murali Vijay

Vijay might have to warm the bench during the 2020 edition of the IPL.

Another player who might not get a single game is opening batsman Murali Vijay. The Chennai Super Kings will most likely have the duo of Ambati Rayudu and the experienced Shane Watson to open the batting at the top of the order. And, even if they decide against opening with Rayudu, du Plessis can take up that role.

Vijay’s role is that of a specialist opener. But, with three batsmen who are more than capable of handling the duty of opening the batting, he might have to warm the bench during the 2020 edition of the IPL.

#1 Sam Curran

It looks highly unlikely that Curran will get a game for the side this year.

Another expensive recruit for the Chennai side in the 2020 auctions was England all-rounder Sam Curran. The Chennai outfit spent INR 5.5 Crores to get Curran into the squad. But then, it looks highly unlikely that Curran will get a game for the side this year.

Chennai has two very experienced and capable all-rounders in the form of Shane Watson and Dwayne Bravo. Faf du Plessis has been a proven performer for Chennai and walks into the side. That leaves a place for one final foreigner. This slot will be taken up by South African spinner Imran Tahir. This means that the talented youngster from England might have to be on the benches during the entire season.

So, there you have it. Chennai has a strong squad this time around and will be looking to lift their fourth IPL trophy during the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League.

