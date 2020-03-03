×
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
IPL 2020: 3 selection dilemmas Chennai Super Kings might face

Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 03 Mar 2020, 06:26 IST

He has some big decisions to make
He has some big decisions to make

The ever-so-consistent Chennai Super Kings are gearing up for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. The MS Dhoni-led franchise didn't do much business in the IPL 2020 auctions and in the IPL trade window as they added just a total of four players to their squad, namely Piyush Chawla, Josh Hazlewood, Sai Kishore, and Sam Curran.

The additions to the CSK squad will give Dhoni and the team management something to think about and here, we are going to suggest the three selection dilemmas CSK might face in IPL 2020.

#3 Sam Curran or Faf du Plessis/Shane Watson

Curran is the new addition
Curran is the new addition

Last season, CSK were quite content with playing both Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson together in the team but now, with the addition of Sam Curran, Dhoni might find himself in a very tough situation.

Curran is a bowling all-rounder who played really well for Kings XI Punjab during his first IPL season last year and because of his three-dimensional skills, the CSK team management might be inclined to pick him over either Du Plessis or Watson, as Imran Tahir and Dwayne Bravo are almost undroppable.

Curran will not only add depth to the CSK batting, but he will also give Dhoni three to four overs every game. The Englishman could shine in Chennai Super Kings colours this year.

Sam Curran IPL Career | 9 matches | 10 wickets | Eco - 9.8 | 95 runs | Avg - 24 | SR - 173

Faf du Plessis IPL Career | 71 matches | 1853 runs | Avg - 32 | SR - 127

#2 Lungi Ngidi or Faf du Plessis/Shane Watson

Will Ngidi be given a chance?
Will Ngidi be given a chance?

Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi was ruled out of the IPL last year due to an injury but in IPL 2020, he is expected to return stronger than ever. The South African was a major part of the CSK squad that won the IPL in 2018 and hence, he could very well be drafted into the playing XI straightaway.

But for that to happen, MS Dhoni might have to make another big decision of dropping either Faf du Plessis or Shane Watson and not picking Sam Curran, as that is the only way CSK can seemingly bring Ngidi into the mix with the likes of Imran Tahir and Dwayne Bravo being the other overseas players in the playing XI.

CSK have a good pool of Indian batsmen in their squad who can come handy if they drop an overseas batsman, and that depth will be required if the three-time IPL champions decide to play Ngidi.

Lungi Ngidi IPL Career | 7 matches | 11 wickets | Eco - 6 | SR - 14. 1

Shane Watson IPL Career | 134 matches | 3575 runs | Avg - 31 | SR - 139.6

#1 Harbhajan Singh or Piyush Chawla

Harbhajan Singh has some competition
Harbhajan Singh has some competition

Another big decision MS Dhoni might come across this year is deciding whom to play between Piyush Chawla and Harbhajan Singh.

Both of them are experienced campaigners and they offer very different skillsets. While Harbhajan is an economical off-spinner, Chawla is a wicket-taking leg spinner, who can also bat a bit and act as a pinch-hitter if required.

Harbhajan was absolutely outstanding for CSK last year but the efficiency and effectiveness of Chawla might incline Dhoni to pick the former Kolkata Knight Riders bowler over the off-spinner.

Harbhajan Singh IPL Career | 160 matches | 150 wickets | Eco - 7.05 | SR - 22.49

Piyush Chawla IPL Career | 157 matches | 150 wickets | Eco - 7.82 | SR - 20. 9

Published 03 Mar 2020, 06:26 IST
IPL 2020 Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni Harbhajan Singh T20 IPL 2020 Teams & Squads
