IPL 2020: 3 Mumbai Indians stars to watch out for

CricWiz FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Jan 21, 2020

Jan 21, 2020 IST SHARE

Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma celebrating a dismissal

Mumbai Indians (MI) extended it's dominance in the IPL by winning the trophy last season for a record fourth time. Mumbai Indians have been extremely prudent when it comes to choosing players over the years. The team has put their money on then lesser known players like Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Krunal Pandya, a tactic that has paid rich dividends to the franchise. Heading into IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians looks like a well-balanced side and will naturally start as one of the favourites to win the tournament. While it's important for every player to do well, there are some players whose performance is crucial than the others. We will look at three such players from Mumbai Indians to look out for IPL 2020.

#3 Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah is unarguably the best T20 bowler in the world. Bumrah has been a huge asset for Mumbai Indians over the years and he has delivered for the side at crucial junctures of the game. Bumrah has mastered the difficult art of bowling at the death. The 26-year-old's bowling economy of 6.88 and 6.63 in IPL 2018 and IPL 2019 respectively is a testimony of his amazing control and consistency. Bumrah recently made a comeback from injury and will be raring to go in the IPL.

#2 Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya

IPL 2020 is going to be extremely important for Hardik Pandya as he will be targeting to claim the top all-rounder spot in the Indian team once again. Pandya has struggled to cope with injuries since the World Cup and has been out of the Indian team for a long time. The all-rounder had an excellent IPL 2019 where he contributed both with the bat and ball and was instrumental in Mumbai Indians' title win. All eyes will be on the 26-year-old at this year's IPL.

#1 Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has been a complete match-winner for the Indian team but his performance in the IPL has been quite underwhelming as per his own high standards. He has led the Mumbai Indians brilliantly but hasn't been able to perform as per expectations as a batsman in the past few seasons. Having said that, the 32-year-old has been in sensational form since World Cup 2019 and we can expect him to set the stage on fire in IPL 2020.