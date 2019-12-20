IPL 2020: 3 overseas players who should be in the RCB starting XI

Jayesh Motwani FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Dec 20, 2019

Dec 20, 2019 IST SHARE

New season, new hopes for RCB (Credits: iplt20.com/bcci)

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League is still 3-4 months away but the excitement for next season has already started as the auctions for IPL 2020 came to an end on the 19th of December.

Here we are going to talk about the forever underperforming side every year in the IPL - Royal Challengers Bangalore. Under new management - Simon Katich and Mike Hesson, the Virat Kohli lead side will have high hopes of success for next season.

They did some good business in the auction; they addressed the weak points in their squad, along with the signing of some back-ups. Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Kane Richardson, and Dale Steyn are some of the big signings they made. Although Katich would have loved to sign another front line seamer, on the whole, the coach would have been happy with what they did in the auction. Some of the players they signed will stake their claim for the starting XI straight away and here we take a look at 3 of those players.

#3 Dale Steyn

Dale Steyn and Virat Kohli in a joint interview last season (iplt20.com/bcci)

Signing Dale Steyn in the auctions was a no-brainer for RCB. The 36-year-old veteran South African seamer changed RCB's bowling attack last season when he played for the Bengaluru franchise for a short time last season.

Steyn is still going strong in limited-overs cricket and if he remains injury-free during IPL time, he will most probably be a sure shot starter in the RCB XI. Last season he played only 2 games for RCB and picked 4 wickets, at an economy rate of 8.62. He single-handedly changed the game against the Chennai Super Kings last season, picking up 2 wickets for 29 runs. As of right now, Steyn is injured after he picked up a slight strain during the Mzansi Super League. But he is expected to play for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League as the Australian T20 league goes on. Virat Kohli's love for Dale Steyn is not anything new and we might just see the best of the South African pacer in IPL 2020.

1 / 3 NEXT