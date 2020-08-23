IPL 2020: 3 Pakistani players you might not know once played in the tournament

Pakistan's cricket team has produced some extraordinary players over the years, some of whom have also been part of the IPL. The Former ICC T20 World Cup winners currently hold the number one rank in the ICC T20I Rankings.

Unfortunately, because of the political tensions between India and Pakistan, Pakistani players have not been able to play in the IPL after the inaugural season. Only Azhar Mahmood has been a part of the league after 2008, but he gained an IPL contract from Kings XI Punjab after obtaining a British passport.

11 Pakistani stars took part in the maiden edition of IPL, with Kolkata Knight Riders having the maximum players from the neighboring nation. While fans remember the presence of Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Kamran Akmal, Misbah-ul-Haq, Shoaib Akhtar, Umar Gul, and Mohammad Hafeez in the league, here are the three Pakistani players you might not know once played in the tourney.

3. Salman Butt - Kolkata Knight Riders

Salman Butt is a former captain of the Pakistan cricket team

Former Pakistan opening batsman Salman Butt was one of the most talented opening batsmen to emerge from Pakistan. He had a decent average of 36.82 in 78 ODI games, whereas he also scored 595 runs in 23 T20I innings.

Kolkata Knight Riders signed him in the first IPL season where he played seven matches for the Shahrukh Khan-owned team. Butt scored 193 runs in those games, and his highest score was 73 against Chennai Super Kings.

The left-handed batsman played his last IPL match against Kings XI Punjab where he lost his wicket to Sreesanth.

Advertisement

2. Younis Khan

Younus Khan was a part of the Pakistani squad that won the T20 World Cup in 2009

One of the greatest Test batsmen to play for Pakistan, Younis Khan had won the IPL with Rajasthan Royals in 2008. The right-handed batsman featured in a single game for his team, but he is one of the only two Pakistani players (the other is Kamran Akmal) to win the IPL.

Khan played his first and only IPL match against Kings XI Punjab, the last league match for Rajasthan in that season. Batting at number three, the Pakistani player could only score three runs off seven balls as his team lost the game by 41 runs.

1. Mohammad Asif

Mohammad Asif was a part of Delhi Daredevils in the firsts season of IPL

Mohammad Asif played his only IPL season for Delhi Daredevils in IPL 2008. He played eight matches for the Virender Sehwag-led outfit, scalping eight wickets and scoring three runs.

He performed his best against Deccan Chargers at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Asif gave away only 19 runs in his four-over spell while picking up the wickets of Adam Gilchrist and VVS Laxman. He also dismissed MS Dhoni in the match between Delhi and Chennai Super Kings.

Asif was a part of the Delhi playing XI in the semifinal match against Rajasthan Royals. However, he could not help his team win the knockout game.