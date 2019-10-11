IPL 2020: 3 players CSK might release ahead of the auction

Kartik Bansal FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 964 // 11 Oct 2019, 01:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

MS Dhoni will once again command CSK in IPL 2020

The most consistent franchise in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings have managed to lift the IPL trophy thrice in just 10 years of their participation in the league.

Banned in 2015 due to the betting scandal, the Yellow Army returned after an exile of two years to secure their third title in 2018. Under the leadership of their cool and calm skipper MS Dhoni, CSK have made it to the playoffs every season they have played.

With another exciting season of T20 cricket coming up in 2020, the Chennai-based franchise would like to better their performances from the previous edition and cross the last hurdle in the final. Despite a fairly successful IPL in 2019, the Dhoni-led team was found wanting in a few departments - especially at the business end of the tournament.

In the new season CSK would want to plug all the loopholes, leaving no room for error in the performances on the field. This can be made possible by releasing a few players who had very little to contribute to their campaign last year.

Here, we take a look at three players CSK might release ahead of the IPL auction:

#3 Karn Sharma

Karn Sharma thanked MS Dhoni after being retained in IPL 2019

IPL 2019 - M: 1, Wickets: 1, Economy: 11.64

A coventional leg-spinner, Karn Sharma made headlines when he was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2014 for INR 3.75 crore - thereby becoming the highest paid uncapped Indian in the league. He did well for the Orange Army over the next two years but was bought by MI in 2017 for INR 3.2 crore.

After a year as MI's leading spinner, Sharma shifted base to Chennai in 2018 with a huge auction price of INR 5 crore against his name. However, the 32-year-old leggie failed to make enough appearances in the playing XI due to the presence of a few veteran spinners in the team.

It will be fitting if CSK decide to release Sharma, considering he has made only seven appearances in the last two seasons for the yellow brigade. He can prove to be a more than a useful asset for any other team looking for a leg-spinner, instead of warming the bench in the CSK camp.

1 / 3 NEXT