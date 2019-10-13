IPL 2020: 3 Players Delhi Capitals could release ahead of auction

IPL Qualifier - Chennai v Delhi

The Indian Premier League auctions play a key role in the success of franchises and it is imperative for all the teams to get their squad combinations right. A lot of planning and research is done by all the eight teams to make sure they get what they want when the auctions take place.

The Delhi Capitals came up with a rejuvenated performance in IPL 2019 as they qualified for the playoffs after a six-year absence. The Shreyas Iyer-led side had ticked all the boxes in the league stage and they would aim to replicate the same show in IPL 2020. Meanwhile, there are some players who might be released by the franchise, who haven't performed up to the mark in the previous edition of the league.

Here are three Delhi Capitals players who could be under the scanner.

#1 Colin Ingram

Colin Ingram

A lot was expected from Colin Ingram when the South African was roped in by Delhi Capitals for a hefty amount of INR 6.4 crores. However, the southpaw could not deliver the goods as he managed only 184 runs in the 12 matches of the previous season.

The left-hander scored his runs at a paltry average of 18.4 and strike rate of 119.48. Ergo, it is going to be hard for Colin Ingram to retain his place in the Delhi Capitals' squad. The Proteas batsman could not even manage a single score of fifty in IPL 2019. In fact, he was able to get off to good starts but could not convert it into a substantial score for the team.

Furthermore, Ingram's current form is going to add salt to the injury. Ingram had amassed only 144 runs in the six matches of the CPL 2019.

Hence, it is expected that the Delhi Capitals' think tank might let go of Colin Ingram before the IPL auctions in Kolkata on December 19.

