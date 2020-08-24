IPL 2020: 3 players KXIP might regret letting go of

The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) come into the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with an almost entirely new-look squad. KL Rahul has been appointed as the captain of the franchise, with the likes of Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Maxwell and Sheldon Cottrell acquired in the auction.

Players KXIP might regret letting go of ahead of IPL 2020

KXIP also chose to release 7 players ahead of the 2020 IPL auction, and among them were David Miller, Varun Chakravarthy and Andrew Tye.

Apart from these big names, in the 2020 edition of the IPL, KXIP might regret having let go of these 3 players.

#3 Moises Henriques

Injuries and lack of consistent opportunities have hampered Henriques' IPL career

Moises Henriques has perhaps been one of the most underrated overseas players in the history of the IPL but it has been over 3 years since he last played a game in India's flagship tournament. The Australian was released by KXIP ahead of the 2020 IPL auction and unfortunately for him, he went without a buyer.

In 57 IPL games spread across 7 seasons, Henriques has amassed just shy of 1,000 runs and picked up 38 wickets. While his release did make sense with the pitches in Mohali in mind, the UAE is a completely different proposition. The all-rounder would've been handy in the middle order, with his cutters effective on the dusty wickets.

Moreover, Henriques has captained many T20 franchises in the past and could've added some much-needed veteran leadership to a young KXIP team skippered by KL Rahul. Jimmy Neesham is the only pace-bowling all-rounder in the KXIP side at the moment, and the 33-year-old could've been a backup option at the very least.

#2 Ravichandran Ashwin

KXIP traded away their captain to the Delhi Capitals ahead of the 2020 IPL auction

While it is still unclear as to why KXIP decided to trade away their captain Ravichandran Ashwin, the players they have managed to get in return don't make for good reading for the team.

Jagadeesha Suchith is only 15 games into his IPL career, with only 12 wickets to show for at an economy rate of 8.8. Krishnappa Gowtham, the second player acquired from the Ashwin trade, has picked up only 12 wickets in 22 games, with a highest score of 33 with the bat.

While the latter is likely to play regularly for KXIP, Ashwin would've been a far better option with his experience and variations. The Tamil Nadu bowler's 2019 IPL campaign yielded 15 wickets from 12 games at an economy rate of 7.27, but what is more concerning is the complete lack of tried-and-tested IPL spinners in the side.

The likes of Ravi Bishnoi and Murugan Ashwin would have benefited majorly from Ashwin's presence, and even if the management had decided to relieve the off-spinner of captaincy, he could have aided KL Rahul in the decision-making. KXIP might come to regret trading away a bowler who has picked up 125 wickets over the course of a 11-year-long IPL career.

#1 Sam Curran

Sam Curran is expected to play a key role for CSK in IPL 2020

Sam Curran didn't have a great time at KXIP, with 95 runs along with 10 wickets at an economy rate of 9.78 in 9 games.

However, the Englishman would have been perfect for the conditions in the UAE with his cutters and changes of pace. Curran has also developed a potent yorker and could have shared the new ball with Indian speedster Mohammed Shami.

He would've offered KXIP something in all departments, and perhaps the only criticism that can be levelled at the current squad is the lack of world-class all-rounders. Curran is a more threatening option than Jimmy Neesham with the ball, while the likes of Chris Jordan aren't world-beaters with the bat.

The 22-year-old was picked up by CSK in the 2020 IPL auction and his consistent performances whenever called upon by England, coupled with his youth and energy, will make him a force to be reckoned with in the upcoming tournament.

