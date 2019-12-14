IPL 2020: 3 Players RCB should look to target at the auction

Pat Cummins

Despite having the services of elite players like Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, Anil Kumble and Zaheer Khan over the years, RCB have failed to win the coveted IPL trophy so far. They have reached the final on three occasions (in 2009, 2011 and 2016) out of 12 completed seasons, but have never tasted silverware.

The RCB team had yet another unsuccessful run in the last IPL season as they failed to qualify for the playoffs for the third consecutive year. The batting department has always been their forte but in the 2019 edition they struggled even in that discipline. They were over-reliant on Kohli and De Villiers to score the bulk of the runs, and that often left them vulnerable to mid-innings collapses.

Historically, the bowling department has been RCB's Achilles heel, and it continued to be a major issue for them last season as well. Their bowlers struggled to contain the opposition batsmen which in turn increased the run-scoring pressure on their inexperienced middle-order batsmen like Shimron Heytmer, Shivam Dube and Collin de Grandhomme.

Yuzvendra Chahal was their best bowler in the last season as he picked up 18 wickets.

The RCB team management needs to address these issues and look to build a more balanced squad for the next season. At the IPL 2020 auction, they primarily need to look at quality bowlers and all-rounders to bolster their lower-middle order and bowling lineup.

Here are 3 players RCB should look to buy at the auction to strengthen their squad:

#3 James Neesham

James Neesham

RCB released two all-rounders, Marcus Stoinis and Colin de Grandhomme, before the auctions. They will be looking to acquire the services of some quality all-rounders to fill this void, and Glenn Maxwell and James Neesham might be the two prime candidates on RCB's radar at the upcoming auction.

Neesham's selection will provide RCB an attacking option with the bat in the middle order. He also showcased his wicket-taking ability with the ball in the World Cup, so the team management can bank on him to deliver 2 or 3 overs per match.

The balance of the final playing XI was a major concern for RCB during the latest edition of the IPL. Their middle order excluding De Villiers is highly inexperienced, and they often struggled to hold the innings together. Neesham's inclusion might be an optimal solution in that context, to reduce the pressure on the top order players.

