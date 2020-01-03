IPL 2020: 3 players who could be surplus to Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals

Ever since their historic victory in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals (RR)has been one of the perennial underachievers of the league. Under the leadership of Shane Warne, Rajasthan Royals won the tournament in 2008. However, since that historic achievement, Rajasthan has never managed to perform consistently in the tournament.

There is certainly no doubt that Rajasthan Royals boasts of a formidable unit with the likes of Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, and Steve Smith who are genuine match winners. They have a good bunch of young players but consistency has been the main area of concern for RR. Rajasthan bagged the services of Yashasvi Jaiswal for Rs 2.4 crores and he could turn out to be the X factor for them. They have a settled unit and are likely to stick with that combination. Hence some of the players could end up warming the benches for the majority of the season.

Full Rajasthan Royals squad

Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Steve Smith, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Anuj Rawat.

Now let us have a look at 3 players who could be surplus for the Rajasthan Royals.

David Miller

David Miller could find himself on bench more often this year

'Killer Miller' announced his arrival in IPL cricket during his stint with the Kings XI Punjab. Back in 2013, David Miller played one of the finest IPL knocks when the southpaw plundered an unbeaten 101 of just 38 deliveries against the Royal Challengers Bangalore and helped KXIP register an exceptional come from behind victory.Through the course of his stint with Punjab, Miller established himself as an integral part of the unit. However he has been nowhere close to his best in the recent past which led to his ouster from the KXIP outfit. He was bought for a mere Rs 75 lakhs and could come into equation for the Royals only when there is an injury concern. Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, and Ben Stokes are expected to feature in the playing XI which would restrict Miller’s participation.

