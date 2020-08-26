IPL 2020: 3 Popular players who have played for both MI and CSK

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are two of the most successful franchises in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. The two teams have won seven trophies between them in 12 years, which showcases their dominance in the league.

MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma have proven to be phenomenal leaders as their strategy to back the match-winners has paid off for them. Both teams have also introduced many new talents to the Indian cricket team, namely Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ambati Rayudu.

Every youngster wishes to be a part of either of the two dressing rooms. However, not everyone can gain the confidence of Mumbai and Chennai's team management. In this article, we will look at three famous players who have donned both blue and yellow jerseys in the IPL.

3. Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh is a part of CSK right now.

Harbhajan Singh made his IPL debut as a part of the Mumbai Indians squad in 2008. The Turbanator captained Mumbai in its first IPL match and later played ten seasons for the franchise. Singh picked up 127 wickets in 136 games for the Indians.

In 2018, Singh shifted to Chennai Super Kings and has done an excellent job in their spin bowling department. The former World Cup winner has scalped 23 wickets in 24 matches for the MS Dhoni-led franchise. He will play his third season for CSK in IPL 2020.

2. Dwayne Bravo

Dwayne Bravo is a former Purple Cap winner.

Dwayne Bravo is the only player to pick up more than 100 wickets while playing for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. The Caribbean all-rounder has participated in 89 matches for the MS Dhoni-led franchise, picking up 104 wickets at a strike rate of 16.57. The former West Indies captain has even scored 931 runs for CSK.

Bravo was more of a batting all-rounder when he played for the Mumbai Indians in the first three IPL seasons. Bravo aggregated 457 runs for Mumbai besides dismissing 26 batsmen in 30 games.

1. Ambati Rayudu

Ambati Rayudu will play for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020.

Another current CSK player who played multiple seasons for the Mumbai Indians is top-order batsman Ambati Rayudu. The right-handed player has scored 884 runs in two seasons for Chennai so far, including one century and four fifties.

Rayudu began his IPL journey at the Mumbai Indians camp in 2010. He is one of five players to represent Mumbai in over 100 IPL games. The 34-year-old player amassed 2416 runs for the four-time IPL winners in 114 matches.

Rayadu's performances dipped as the seasons passed, and eventually, Mumbai Indians released him from their squad in 2018. Chennai picked him and turned him into a match-winner by promoting him to the opening slot. Rayadu scored his maiden IPL hundred for Chennai and played a significant role in the franchise's third championship win.

Chennai Super Kings will hope that Rayudu brings his 'A' game to the table after an average season in 2019.