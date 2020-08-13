IPL 2020: 3 possible opening combinations for CSK

Since their return from a 2-year suspension, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been as consistent as ever in the Indian Premier League (IPL). With two IPL finals and one title to show for, MS Dhoni's men walk into the 2020 edition of the lucrative tournament as firm favourites.

And for the 2020 IPL that is to be held in the UAE, CSK have a well-balanced roster with capable players in all roles. Aakash Chopra recently even claimed that the 3-time IPL champions have the best bowling attack among all eight teams considering the venue of the league.

CSK's opening combinations for the 2020 IPL

What really makes CSK tick is their formidable batting lineup. Led by captain MS Dhoni and the ever-present Suresh Raina, the Men in Yellow have a wealth of experience in the batting order consisting of Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav and Faf du Plessis.

CSK have always had lethal opening combinations, right from Murali Vijay and Mike Hussey to Dwayne Smith and Brendon McCullum.

CSK played the most part of the 2019 IPL with Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis as the openers, but Sam Curran's purchase, Imran Tahir's excellent form and Dwayne Bravo's indispensability might mean that only one foreigner makes the cut. It is, of course, very difficult to choose between Watson and Du Plessis.

In this article, we take a look at 3 possible opening combinations CSK could use in the 2020 IPL.

#3 Sam Curran - Ambati Rayudu

MS Dhoni has seen what Sam Curran can do from very close range in the IPL

The most left-field choice on this list, Sam Curran could create an impact at the top of the order similar to that of Sunil Narine at the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The Englishman is a sweet timer of the ball and has all the shots in the book, but it remains to be seen if he can clear the boundary at will. Curran's game could be its most lethal in the powerplay, especially if he is given the license to attack from ball one.

With Shane Watson's form often under the scanner (apart from finals, of course), the left-armer could form a partnership with regular opener Ambati Rayudu. Curran might even take some of the pressure off the Hyderabad batsman, who could play the anchor's role for the team with the other batsmen batting around him.

While this opening combination is unlikely to make an appearance, it is certainly worth considering should Curran become a regular fixture in the XI.

#2 Faf du Plessis - Murali Vijay

Faf du Plessis and Murali Vijay pictured in one of their worse moments as a pair in the IPL

As mentioned above, Watson might not be at his best after having been out of action for more than a year. CSK might have to call upon the services of franchise legend Murali Vijay, who could be partnered by Faf du Plessis at the top of the order.

The South African has opened for CSK in the past, although he has been used frequently at the No. 4 position of late. Vijay, on the other hand, is an excellent player of spin and can take on the tweakers with ease.

Du Plessis looked to be in good touch in last month's 3TC game, and Vijay has a point to prove after finding himself out of the Indian team. Rayudu could drop down to No. 4, where he has excelled for the Mumbai Indians and for CSK in last year's IPL.

Du Plessis could be chosen over Watson in this scenario since he has opened with Vijay during the Tamil Nadu batsman's previous stint at the franchise.

#1 Shane Watson - Ambati Rayudu

Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu is the most likely combination at the top of the order in IPL 2020

CSK's go-to opening combination over the past two years, Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu would be the safe option in IPL 2020. Both batsmen understand each other well and complement each other perfectly.

MS Dhoni is known for keeping faith in players, and Watson's two incredible knocks in the IPL finals of 2018 and 2019 might be enough for him to be given a long rope in the opener's role. Rayudu has been consistent for CSK at the top of the order and the team might opt for this tried-and-tested partnership.

Either Faf du Plessis (if the foreigners rule permits) or MS Dhoni himself could bat at No. 4, with the No. 3 spot exclusively reserved for Suresh Raina. Watson should be preferred over Du Plessis at the opener's role alongside Rayudu, since he probably can't play at No. 4.

