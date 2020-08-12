'CSK has the finest bowling unit considering that the IPL will be played in UAE ' - Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has chosen the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) bowling attack as the most potent for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), considering the conditions in the UAE.

Aakash Chopra shared his views while responding to multiple viewer questions on various cricketing matters, including those related to the IPL, on his YouTube channel.

The reputed commentator picked CSK when asked which team has the best bowling attack in this year's IPL. He listed out the plethora of spin-bowling options the Chennai-based franchise possess to drive home his point.

"Quite a few. Chennai Super Kings, their bowling attack is looking very good. Earlier only they had a spin dominated bowling attack where they had Tahir, Bhajji, Santner, Jadeja and Karn Sharma with Piyush Chawla getting added now."

Aakash Chopra pointed out that CSK have a decent pace bowling attack as well, especially with the addition of Josh Hazlewood to their ranks.

"They have an outstanding bowling attack and this is only the spin department. They also have Hazlewood, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo and Shardul Thakur."

Brett Lee says, CSK is the favorities of the IPL in UAE!

Aakash Chopra on the other bowling attacks who could do well

Aakash Chopra mentioned that teams like DC, KXIP, SRH and MI also had a decent bowling attack

Aakash Chopra picked Kings XI Punjab as another team having a good spin-bowling lineup.

"I also feel that Kings XI has a very good spin bowling attack."

The former KKR player opined that Delhi Capitals also have a good mix of spinners and pacers, making their attack quite potent.

"I see Delhi Capitals as an all-rounded bowling attack. They have Axar, Mishra and Ashwin - three quality spinners. And then you have Ishant and Rabada, so your fast bowling also becomes quite decent."

Aakash Chopra pointed out that there are a significant number of teams with decent bowling attacks, including the usual suspects - Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians.

"There are quite a few teams actually. SRH will not be too far behind and Mumbai Indians is always there."

Aakash Chopra signed off by iterating that he would opt for CSK if he had to pick the best bowling attack amongst all the franchises.

"But if you ask me to outright pick one team, I am going with Chennai Super Kings for their bowling attack. Generally you know them for batting, but this time their bowling is amazing."

The IPL is scheduled to be played from 19th Septemeber to 10th November on the generally spin-friendly pitches of Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. With the grounds also being bigger than most of the Indian venues, the spinners are expected to rule the roost.