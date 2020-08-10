IPL 2020: 3 reasons why RCB are favourites to win the title

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have always been one of the most high-profile teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but they have never managed to bring a title home to the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Despite their world-class players and the leadership of Indian skipper Virat Kohli, they've found themselves lacking in some department in every season. With a lot of the pressure usually falling on Kohli or his partner-in-crime AB de Villiers, and with the bowling resources often under the scanner, RCB have arguably lost the IPL in the auction instead of on the pitch.

However, in this season, the Bangalore outfit seem to have put together a decent team that is reasonably strong in all facets of the game.

With the 2020 edition of the IPL set to commence in the UAE next month, we take a look at why RCB are one of the favourites to lift the trophy and finally break their hoodoo in the tournament.

#3 RCB have young players eager to prove themselves

Devdutt Padikkal is on the back of an extraordinary domestic season

In their 21-member squad, RCB have a host of young players eager to prove themselves in the most prestigious T20 league in the world.

In Devdutt Padikkal, they have a youngster who is on the back of an extraordinary first-class season. In the 2019-20 Vijay Hazare Trophy, the southpaw finished as the leading run-getter with 609 runs to his name. The 20-year-old has also played some crucial knocks in the Ranji Trophy and has shown that he possesses a wide range of shots along with the ability to play long innings.

Josh Philippe has long been heralded as the future of the Australian middle order, and has been spoken of highly by his RCB teammate and Australian limited-overs captain Aaron Finch.

Skipper Aaron Finch has identified some some guns on the radar as part of Australia's planning for the 2023 World Cup https://t.co/dVPbCDr37F pic.twitter.com/IGjao5kXpW — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 30, 2020

RCB also have the all-round talents of Washington Sundar, who is still only 20 years old despite having made his international debut 3 years ago. The Tamil Nadu off-spinner is excellent on pitches that offer turn and with his accuracy, he could become a vital cog in the RCB wheel.

#2 RCB's death bowling issues might just be solved

The South African has been a regular death bowler for every team he has played for

One of the major issues that has plagued RCB over the years is the lack of quality death bowlers. Mitchell Starc was ravaged by injuries, while Tymal Mills' acquisition hardly went to plan. Kohli's side have also lacked a quality Indian pacer for a large part of their existence in the IPL.

But this season, with the signings of Chris Morris for 10 crores and Kane Richardson for 4 crores, RCB might finally have reliable players for the role. The South African has been a regular end-overs specialist around the world, while Richardson has excelled at the death in the Big Bash.

Navdeep Saini has been pinpoint with his yorkers and also boasts of a potent slower ball. Although Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj have been taken to the cleaners at the death in the past, they have certainly improved and will play a huge part in IPL 2020.

#1 The RCB batting lineup looks as solid and experienced as ever

RCB can call upon the leadership of various international captains

With the purchase of Aaron Finch for 4.4 crores, RCB have a batting order that is no longer reliant on Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. The Australian limited-overs captain's experience and leadership at the top of the order will greatly lessen the burden on the team's big guns.

Morever, with Parthiv Patel in the midst, RCB have a strong opening combination that shouldn't need too much tinkering with over the course of the IPL 2020. Should Padikkal or Philippe be given a go in the XI, they have the right amount of veteran leadership to fall back on as well.

Moeen Ali vice-captained the England team in their recent ODI series against Ireland, and he also adds ample influence to the decision-making of the team. RCB could take a leaf out of the Chennai Super Kings book, as the MS Dhoni-led outfit has excelled due to the presence of various international captains and strong personalities in the dressing room.

Is this finally RCB's year? Only time will tell.