IPL 2020: 3 reasons why Chennai Super Kings are one of the strongest teams right now

2019 IPL Final - Mumbai v Chennai

The next edition of the Indian Premier League is less than five months away, and the preparations are in full swing. Chennai Super Kings finished as the runners-up in IPL 2019 and would be hoping that they can go one step further in the upcoming season.

The auctions for IPL 2020 were held in Kolkata on the 19th of December, and every franchise did a lot of work. 62 players were sold during the auction with more than Rs. 90 crore spent by all the franchises combined.

Chennai Super Kings spent nearly Rs. 15 crore and acquired the services of Piyush Chawla, Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood and Sai Kishore. Before the auction, Chennai already had one of the strongest squads in the tournament and so they decided to retain a majority of their players. With the acquisition of four new quality players, they have made their squad even stronger.

Ever since the beginning of the IPL in 2008, CSK have been one of the most consistent and successful teams in the tournament. The secret behind their success has been a mix of many factors, and once again going into a new edition of the IPL they look like the strongest team on paper.

Here are three reasons why Chennai Super Kings are one of the most balanced and strongest teams in the league right now:

#1 Strong Indian core

Chennai has the strongest Indian core among all the teams

The biggest reason behind Chennai's success has been its strong Indian core, and going into the 2020 season things look no different.

Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jhadav and MS Dhoni make for one of the strongest batting lineups in the league. Deepak Chahar, meanwhile, has been a revelation for CSK over the past two seasons and will look to continue his form in 2020.

The acquisition of Piyush Chawla has made their Indian spin bowling department even deeper. Ravindra Jadeja and Harbhajan Singh already make for a very strong spin bowling duo.

Playing in tough Indian conditions versus the best players in the world requires experience and quality. Chennai's strong Indian core has both of those things in spades, which can help take them all the way to the title once again.

