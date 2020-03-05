IPL records that no player can break this season

Harsh Murarka FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Over the years, we have seen records being made and also records being broken. Since IPL's inception in 2008, there has been no dearth of stellar performances. We have seen the likes of Chris Gayle and Ab De Villiers smashing bowlers all over the park and bowlers like Dale Steyn and Brett Lee making the batsmen shiver with their pace and beaming yorkers. IPL gave us some amazing records, like Virat Kohli scoring 5 centuries in one season, RCB posting the highest total in the history of IPL in 2013 and many more. But records are meant to be broken, and surely many of these will be broken soon.

But then there are some extraordinary records which are very unlikely to be broken. As we head into another season of enthralling cricket, here are 3 records that could probably remain intact even after the season gets over.

#1. Chris Gayle's 175*

Chris Gayle scored an unbeaten 175 to power RCB to a mammoth target.

Chris Gayle is one player who needs no introduction. He made the whole world sit up and take notice of him and his antics with his huge sixes. Within a few years, he became a valuable asset for any team.

On 23rd April 2013, the Chinnaswamy stadium witnessed something spectacular as the Universe Boss was on destruction mode. Whether it was Mitchell Marsh or Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Gayle showed no mercy on any bowler.

It rained sixes in the Chinnaswamy as Gayle devoured the bowlers. The Jamaican hard-hitter went on to score an unbelievable 175 runs from just 66 balls, the highest individual score ever registered in a T20 game. An innings that included a stunning 17 sixes and 13 boundaries.

No other batsman in the IPL has been successful in even scoring more than 150 runs after this mammoth inning by Gayle. And with no batsman seeming to have Gayle's ability to score so many runs with such a blistering strike rate, this record will most probably be intact this season.

#2. Barman's record of being the youngest debutant, 16 years and 157 days.

Prayas Ray Barman is the youngest player to play in IPL

There's no doubt that the IPL is one of the most difficult leagues to play in the world with the immense pressure and money involved. Many established cricketers have failed in the IPL and some find it difficult to even find a place in the tournament. Despite this, there have been many youngsters who were picked to play in the IPL like Sarfaraz Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman. And one of them is Prayas Ray Barman.

Barman raised many eyebrows when he was bought for a whopping 1.5 crores at the 2019 IPL Auction. If things weren't already dream-like for the teenager, he was picked by Virat Kohli in the playing XI against Sunrisers Hyderabad on 31st March 2019, becoming the youngest player to play in the IPL. He made his debut at the age of 16 years and 157 days, surpassing the previous record held by Mujeeb Ur Rahman when he represented Kings XI Punjab at the age of 17 years and 11 days.

Advertisement

In the 2020 IPL Auction, the youngest player to be bought was Yashasvi Jaiswal, who's already 17 years old. This results in Prayas Ray Barman still being the youngest player to have battled it out with the cricketing greats in the IPL.

#3. Dhoni's win percentage as captain. 60.11%

Dhoni is one of the greatest players to have graced IPL.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is arguably one of the best captain in the history of the beautiful game. Leading CSK to 3 titles in 9 seasons is no mean feat and that is what makes him a great captain. Under him, Chennai Super Kings rarely had a bad season and his leadership and guidance churned out incredible performances and provided the national team with top-class players like Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Murali Vijay.

In all these seasons of IPL, Dhoni has maintained a fabulous win percentage of 60.11% courtesy of number of finals they have reached. Right on his heels is Rohit Sharma, who has a win percentage of 58.65% with Mumbai Indians. With the kind of team Dhoni possesses, the chances of Dhoni's win percentage dropping below Rohit are very less. That's why Dhoni could possibly be the most successful captain in the IPL for one more season again.

While there could be more records which won't be broken this season, these are the 3 mainstream records which are likely to stay so. We'll all have to wait for the IPL 2020 to start and see how it shapes up and what happens to these records.