IPL 2020: 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad players to watch out for

26 Jan 2020, 20:02 IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the IPL in 2016

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is one of the most underrated IPL teams in the league. A team that tends to invest faith in its players and has always punched above its weight. Even in the past, the Orange Army, on the back of some-lesser known players has done well enough to finish in the top four on a regular basis.

In IPL auctions for 2020, the franchise maintained a settled core and went for some raw young Indian talent to fill in their back-up options. With a predictable starting XI, the Hyderabad-based franchise has built a strong bench strength. It will be interesting to see if SRH would unleash the young Indian recruits early in the season or look them as merely back-up options for the upcoming IPL season.

With some of the seasoned campaigners and a bunch of Indian talent, SRH has the armoury to go far this year. Here we take a look at 3 SRH players to watch out for in IPL 2020:

David Warner has won the orange cap thrice in IPL

The swashbuckling Australian opener, David Warner is one of the most successful overseas players in the history of the league. The southpaw has achieved a rare feat of claiming Orange Cap thrice in his playing career for SRH.

Even in IPL 2020, Warner will be one of the key pillars for the Orange Army. His ability to explode and perform consistently at the top of the order makes him a vital cog for SRH. His opening partnership with Jonny Bairstow was a hit for the franchise and empowered them to reach the playoffs in IPL 2019.

The Hyderabad-based franchise will hope that Warner can continue his IPL dominance even in the upcoming IPL season. His good run of form might prove to be decisive for them.

Rashid Khan's improved batting has made him a useful all-rounder

The young Afghanistan leg-spinner, Rashid Khan has attained a great amount of success in the T20 format in a short span of time. His ability to bowl accurately according to his strengths has been the hallmark for his consistency in the T20 leagues around the globe.

Even in the IPL, Khan has been a huge asset for Sunrisers Hyderabad. His acquisition with the franchise since IPL 2017 has proved to be vital in Hyderabad’s success.

However, in the recent past, Rashid has not only improved as a T20 bowler but has also enhanced his reputation as a lower-order batsman. He has shown glimpses of what he can do with the bat while playing for Adelaide Strikers in the ongoing ninth edition of the BBL.

In IPL 2020, SRH will hope that the 21-year old can don the role of an all-rounder in delivering flourishing finishes at the back end of the innings.

Priyam Garg is an upcoming talent to groom

Priyam Garg is another young Indian batsman who has made the right noises in the age-group cricket before turning up for the Uttar Pradesh team at the domestic level. Playing for UP, the 19-year old was highly impressive in the last edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

As a result, his performances were rewarded and managed to induce a bid in the recent IPL auction in Kolkata. He was snapped by SRH at an auction price of INR 1.9 crores. In the ongoing U-19 World Cup in South Africa, Garg is leading the Indian troops in a bid to defend India’s World Cup title.

As one of the highly talented young individuals, it will be necessary for the franchise to utilise Garg’s proficiency as a T20 batsman in IPL 2020. The youngster should grab the opportunity to make a mark for himself and stake a claim for call-up in the national team.