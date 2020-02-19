IPL 2020: 3 things RCB need to do to change their fortunes

Royal Challengers Bangalore

IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore recently unveiled their new logo ahead of the upcoming season. The development came after RCB’s move to delete their profile pictures and cover photos from their social media handles, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter generated a lot of curiosity. RCB also deleted their photos from Instagram.

Later, reacting to the new logo, RCB skipper Virat Kohli cheekily tweeted,

“LOGO ka kaam hai kehna. Thrilled to see our new @rcbtweets logo. It embodies the Bold pride and challenger spirit that our players bring to the field. Can’t wait for #IPL2020 (sic.)”

LOGO ka kaam hai kehna. 😄 Thrilled to see our new @rcbtweets logo. It embodies the Bold pride and challenger spirit that our players bring to the field. Can’t wait for #IPL2020 #NewDecadeNewRCB 🤩 https://t.co/n8c24JqbAl — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 14, 2020

While RCB’s move to change their logo definitely points towards a fresh approach from the franchise, they will have to do a lot more to revive their fortunes in the IPL. After ending up as runners-up in IPL 2016, they have had a torrid time in the last three seasons. RCB finished last in 2017, sixth in 2018 and last again in 2019.

As they prepare for the IPL 2020, here are three factors that could determine RCB’s standing this season.

#1 Kohli-De Villiers’ golden run must continue

Awesome Twosome: ABD and Kohli

While RCB have been constantly faltering in the tournament over the years, the performances of skipper Virat Kohli and South African great AB de Villiers have been more or less constant. Irrespective of everything else, RCB will not want that to change this season as well. If anything, they would want the duo to do even better.

Barring the first two seasons, Kohli has scored 300-plus runs in every edition of the IPL. He smashed a record 973 runs with four hundreds and seven fifties in 2016 when RCB reached the final for the last time. In the recent three seasons, he has notched up 308, 530 and 464 runs, and RCB will have high hopes from their leader again.

Advertisement

De Villiers has formed a deadly partnership with Kohli for RCB. Picked up by the franchise at the 2011 auction for $1.1 million, De Villiers has done little to let the team down. He has scored over 300 runs in every edition for Bangalore. He smashed 687 in 2016, the year in which RCB made it to the final, a reiteration that RCB do well when both Kohli and De Villiers shine.

In the last two seasons, he has scored 480 and 442 runs respectively. If De Villiers and Kohli find some batting support, there is no reason why RCB cannot compete for the trophy.

1 / 3 NEXT