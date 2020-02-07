IPL 2020: 3 uncapped Mumbai Indians players who deserve a chance in the playing XI

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will get underway from 29 March, and the fans have already started counting down the days.

Meanwhile, the league's most successful franchise Mumbai Indians have begun preparations to defend their title and lift their fifth IPL trophy. The Rohit Sharma-led side has emerged victorious in the 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019 editions of IPL, which puts them one ahead of the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings.

The franchise retained their core group of players during the trade window and added some more talent to their squad during the auction held last year in December. They have roped in the likes of Chris Lynn, Sherfane Rutherford and Digvijay Deshmukh, to name a few.

Due to the presence of star cricketers like Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah, many young cricketers have had to warm the benches over the last few seasons. Cricketers like Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Anmolpreet Singh and Anukul Roy are still waiting in the wings for an opportunity.

As the 13th edition of the competition starts in a few weeks, we take a look at three uncapped Mumbai Indians cricketers who deserve a chance in the playing XI at some point this season.

1. Anmolpreet Singh

Anmolpreet Singh

Anmolpreet Singh has been with the Mumbai Indians squad since last season but is yet to make his debut. The 21-year-old made his first impression during the 2016 U-19 World Cup. He produced a gritty 72-run knock against Sri Lanka in the semifinal to rescue India from 27 for two, which won him the man of the match award.

Anmolpreet has also made good progress in the domestic circuit. He averages over 40 in List A cricket and is a star member of the Punjab side in first-class cricket.

He was the leading run-scorer for Punjab in the 2017–18 Ranji Trophy, with 753 runs in five matches. He was then inducted into India A squad for their limited-overs tour to New Zealand, where he played some crucial knocks.

Speaking about his stint in the IPL last year, Anmolpreet said he had a great experience sharing the dressing room with the legends of the game.

“We wanted to use the IPL experience to become better cricketers, and that goal was achieved,” Anmolpreet said in one of his interviews.

In his second season with the Mumbai side, Anmolpreet will look for an opportunity where he can showcase his skills at the biggest stage and grab the attention of the national selectors.

