IPL 2020: 4 overseas leg-spinners that could be hot targets at the auction

Ish Sodhi was released by RR this year

After the domination of finger-spinners in the IPL for years, the tables have turned and the leg-spinners have begun to show their magic. The numbers from the past few seasons have gone in favor of the wrist-spinners, who have brought the mystery factor in play with their googlies.

Here is a list of 4 of them who might be hot targets at the auction this year.

#4 Ish Sodhi

The India-born leg spinner from New Zealand is best suited for bowling in the shortest format of the game as he gets to use his height to deceive the batsmen. In addition to that, he has a quick-arm action that makes it difficult for the opposition batters to read his googlies.

In his short stint with Rajasthan Royals the 27-year-old was impressive, picking up nine wickets from eight games at a miser economy rate of 6.69. It would be a surprise if he doesn't get picked this time for a decent amount.

#3 Qais Ahmad

Qais Ahmad is yet to play white-ball cricket for Afghanistan

Afghanistan are constantly adding spinners to their cupboard, producing young sensations at a steady rate. One of the latest additions to the list is Qais Ahmad, who has become a part of Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League even before making his international debut.

The 19-year-old picked seven wickets from three BBL games at an economy of 7.41 and caught the attention of many. He looks promising, and an IPL contract will do justice to his abilities.

#2 Hayden Walsh Jr.

Can Walsh Jr. make his IPL debut in 2020?

The West Indies leggie came into the limelight during the Caribbean Premier League, where he finished as the leading wicket-taker. Hayden Walsh Jr. ended up scalping 22 wickets from nine games for Barbados Tridents.

In recognition of his domestic heroics, the 27-year-old got the opportunity to represent the West Indies against Afghanistan and India. Walsh Jr. is also an electric fielder and can spice up things on the ground.

Zampa made his IPL debut in 2016

Adam Zampa is one of those bowlers who keeps getting better when it comes to T20 cricket. The Australian leg-spinner is not a big turner of the ball but his accuracy backed by his subtle wrong-one makes him an underrated threat.

He last played IPL for Rising Pune Supergiant, where he picked his career-best figures of 6/19. Since then, he has been unfortunate to not get any buyer in the Indian T20 League.

With the rising success of leg-spinners in IPL, Zampa will be on the radar of a few franchises this year.