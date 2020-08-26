IPL 2020: 5 batsmen with most runs against RCB

IPL 2020 is set to begin on 19th September as the entire cricket world gears up to witness the 13th season of the world's toughest T20 tournament. Mumbai Indians won the title last year, and the Mumbai-based franchise also holds the record for the most title wins in IPL, with four triumphs in 12 years.

Chennai Super Kings stand right behind them with three championships. Both teams have a massive fanbase, and the only franchise that can match their enormous fan following is Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Karnataka-based franchise has not won a single trophy, but they are one of the most-supported teams.

RCB have always had a stellar batting line-up with Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers featuring in the top order regularly since 2011. However, their bowling attack has proven to be their undoing. Over the years, the fans have been witness to RCB bowlers giving away easy runs to the opposition during the slog overs.

Also, RCB plays their home matches on the flat track of the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The visiting teams' batsmen love to play in Bangalore, and there have been several high scoring matches hosted at RCB's home ground.

In this article, we have a look at five batsmen who have aggregated the most runs against RCB.

5. Gautam Gambhir - 647 runs in 20 matches

Former two-time IPL winning captain Gautam Gambhir had a fantastic record against RCB in the tournament. The left-handed batsman played for Delhi Capitals and then the Kolkata Knight Riders in his glorious IPL career.

Gambhir played 20 matches against the Bangalore-based franchise, scoring 647 runs at a strike rate of 134.51. He slammed six half-centuries versus RCB and was out for a duck on just the one occasion.

The southpaw achieved his highest IPL score of 93 against RCB in 2012. Playing at the Eden Gardens, Gautam scored 93 runs off 51 deliveries and helped KKR win the game by 47 runs.

4. Suresh Raina - 661 runs in 28 matches

Another left-handed Indian batsman who has achieved incredible success against RCB in IPL is Chennai Super Kings star Suresh Raina. Like Gautam Gambhir, Raina has played for two franchises in his career - CSK and the Gujarat Lions.

The southpaw has batted in 27 innings versus the 3-time IPL runners-up. He has aggregated 661 runs at a decent average of 30.04. Interestingly, Raina has got out for a duck thrice against RCB.

The former World Cup winner has registered four half-centuries against Virat Kohli's team, while his highest score has been 73*, recorded during the fourth season of IPL.